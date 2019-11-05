The return of Timmy Baker has worked wonders for Nicholas County. The senior quarterback has allowed fellow senior Luke LeRose to shift back out to wide receiver after a stint filling in behind center. Now the whole team is reaping the benefit of the return.
The latest beneficiary has been running back Justin Hill.
Hill capitalized on a Westside defense that was forced to defend multiple threats, finishing with 11 carries for 191 yards and four touchdowns as the Grizzlies demolished Westside 52-0.
For his efforts, Hill is one of the finalists for the Register-Herald Player of the Week. Joining him are (in alphabetical order) Greenbrier East’s Marion Lawson, Greenbrier West’s Noah Brown, Independence’s Atticus Goodson, Meadow Bridge’s Hunter Claypool, Shady Spring’s Drew Clark and Wyoming East’s Caleb Bower.
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chosen by a vote of the R-H sports staff.
Week 10 Standouts
Marion Lawson rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns in Greenbrier East’s 48-12 win over Princeton Friday, clinching back-to-back winning seasons for the playof bound Spartans for the first time since 1997-98. ... Noah Brown amassed 192 yards on the ground, scoring a touchdown as well as Greenbrier West defeated co-No.5 Midland Trail 27-20. ... Though it was in a loss, Independence sophomore Atticus Goodson finished his season with a 252-yard, three-touchdown performance, breaking the program’s single season rushing record. ... Hunter Claypool helped keep Meadow Bridge’s playoff hopes alive with an inspired effort on both sides of the ball. Claypool finished with 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground, while catching a third and collecting 21 tackles on defense. ... Drew Clark ran for two touchdowns and threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Hershberger, capping Shady Spring’s 9-1 regular season with a 35-12 win over county rival Liberty. ... Caleb Bower spent Friday night rewriting the Wyoming East record book. The junior rushed for a single-game record 388 yards to go along with four touchdowns, also breaking the single season rushing record as the Warriors defeated Independence 42-28 to move to 7-2.