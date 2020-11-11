The Raleigh County Board of Zoning and Appeals said “yes” Tuesday night to a solar farm at Grandview, Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver reported.
Raleigh Solar, which was established by Dakota Renewable Energy of Denver, signed an agreement to purchase about 600 acres on Grandview Road where it plans to place 1,000 solar panels.
The public hearing was the last step before construction, although residents have a 30-day period to file an appeal in Raleigh Circuit Court.
Of the four voting members of the five-member board, James Songer, George Bragg and Becky Calloway voted in favor of granting a conditional use permit to allow a Colorado company to build Raleigh Solar Farm at Grandview, while Dan Snead abstained from the vote but did not offer a reason.
Chair Clyde Smith did not vote, because the chair votes only to break a tie, Raleigh Assistant Administrator Billy Michael explained.
About 40 people attended the public hearing.
While several spoke in favor, most spoke against the solar farm, which will be built at Grandview on land that was purchased from the Scott Family Farm and on land that is leased from the Hylton family and T&M Limited.
In October, the Raleigh County Commission approved a “payment in lieu of taxes” from Raleigh Solar, which was created in October 2018 by a Colorado company.
Under the requested agreement, Raleigh Solar will pay the county, based on the amount of electricity the farm generates, over a 15-year period.
The agreement has an inflator of two percent per year on most payments through year 15, while an adjustment from years 16 to 20 would tax the personal property piece in a way that is comparable to how solar farms in other states are taxed.
The company will be responsible for treating the soil and for putting up a bond to disassemble all the panels, once the 15 years are past.
Those who opposed the solar farm said that they were concerned about property values and the views from their homes.
Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce officially endorsed the solar farm in October.