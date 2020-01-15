The Beckley Art Center’s (BAC) Executive Director Robby Moore, and its Director of Performing Arts Zachary Bolon agree that moves are being made to expand the center’s recently acquired Performing Arts Academy, whose objective is to educate youth on the creative arts- music, theater, etc.
When the BAC acquired the Performing Arts Program from the School of Harmony in July of 2019, Moore knew expansion was in the academy’s future.
“When we took over the performing arts programming, we really started to hit the ground running. We want to see this program really grow in the coming year by scheduling a camp in the summer, adding more classes, and creating workshops to really expand what we offer,” he said.
Moore elaborated, stating that the hope was to add more stand-alone classes, as well as performance and technical based workshops to help students both on and behind the stage.
Currently, the program, which houses all the center’s educational programming, holds private music lessons taught by Bolon, a youth theater program, and private art lessons.
All of these classes and lessons are held at the BAC’s second location on Neville street. There are currently 100 students enrolled in lessons at the academy and around 10 instructors.
“We have to continue passing a love for the arts on to the young generation,” Bolon said. “If we don’t pass it on then it would die off. If we don’t teach art and expression, they will die off. I think it’s very important to introduce art to the newer generations whenever possible.”
Already taking steps to expand, the center has begun working on the development of their summer camp and will soon be holding auditions for their second theatre production of the year.
“…We are going to try and start doing two productions a year: one in the fall or winter and one in the spring,” Moore shared.
According to Bolon, auditions for the company’s spring production “Seussical the Musical” — a composite of multiple Dr. Seuss stories in one plot — will take place on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beckley Art Center, located at 600 Johnstown Rd.
“It’s going to be all kinds of fun and it should be really exciting,” he said.
“Having a community effort in theater is very important. I just want to open our doors and let them see what we are all about.”
For more information on the Beckley Art Center and their Performing Art programming visit beckleyartcenter.com.
The gallery itself is closed for the season but will reopen for 2020 with a Member’s Exhibition on Feb. 14.