Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia founder passes away

Elizabeth Jane Lorenz Starr, the founder of the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia in Raleigh County, passed away Thursday at 89.
Starr founded the museum in 1974, according to an obituary in today’s paper, after persuading then-Mayor John McCulloch to give her an old railroad car and make a home for it at at New River Park. The museum still sits near New River Park and has expanded since its founding.
While largely still built around railroad cars, the museum now offers a planetarium and re-created frontier settlement for an educational-based experience for children.
The City of Beckley’s Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker told The Register-Herald that while most who assisted Starr in founding the Youth Museum have passed away as well. Their legacy, Baker said, lives on.
“All of those who helped start it were a group of true visionaries,” Baker said. “They were civic volunteers that wanted to make a prominent impact on Beckley.”
Starr founded the museum at a time when there were a very limited number of children’s museums in the country — only around 40 or so, Baker said. Now, there are over 1,000 of them.
“It was one of the first times our area was ahead of the game,” Baker said. “We have her to thank for that. We owe a debt of gratitude to her. She was one of the best.”
Jordan Nelson