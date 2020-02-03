The Gauley and Marlinton Ranger Districts of Monongahela National Forest will host a Youth Conservation Corps program this summer for eight weeks from June to August. Enrolled high school students, ages 15-18, in Nicholas, Webster and Pocahontas counties are encouraged to apply. Both boys and girls are eligible.
The Youth Conservation Corps provides summer jobs for high school students and blends hard work, conservation education and fun, all in an outdoor environment.
Application forms are available at Richwood High School, Nicholas County High School, Nicholas County Career and Technical Center, Webster County High School, and Pocahontas County High School. Applications may also be picked up at the Gauley Ranger District office in Richwood or the Marlinton Ranger District in Marlinton. They must be submitted by March 31.
For more information on the Richwood location, contact Diane Artale at 304-846-2695, ext. 123.