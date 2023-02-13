The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is gearing up to make a long-term impact on the lifeguard shortage being faced on its home turf as well as across the country.
Matthew Bishop, the chief operating officer for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, said the initiative starts with offering more training classes earlier in the year as well as getting more kids interested in swimming at an earlier age.
After attracting only four participants for its January lifeguard training and certification class, Bishop said he’s hoping to increase that number for the February class.
“The past several years, there's been a lifeguard shortage nationwide ... which is one of the problems that the (Beckley) city pools had with getting lifeguards this past summer,” Bishop said. “So we're trying to offer the training a little bit earlier for people. That's why we've had one in January, one in February and we have several more planned.”
Lifeguard certification class
The deadline to register for the upcoming lifeguard training and certification class is Feb. 18 and can be done on the YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s website at ymcaswv.com. Those registering must be at least 15 years old.
Prior to beginning the lifeguard training and certification class, participants are required to pass a prerequisite swimming test, which includes swimming 300 yards continuously, treading water for two minutes using only their legs, diving under the water to retrieve a 10-pound weight and other swimming tests listed on the Y’s website.
Practice and coaching for the prerequisite swim test are available upon request, according to the website.
The prerequisite swim test will take place at 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Y on East Main Street in Beckley. A $25 registration fee must be submitted prior to the testing.
Those who pass the prerequisite test will then take a three-day course to receive the American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, which is valid for two years.
The cost of certification is an additional $225.
The training will take place 5-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
Bishop said they have a total of 10 spots available in the class and, as of last week, three people have signed up.
“We can open up more slots if we get full, but we have to have so many instructors per people,” he said.
Bishop said people who pass the course and become lifeguards at the Y can have some of the registration fee reimbursed.
He said the Y currently has seven lifeguards and is looking to hire at least one more specifically for their early morning opener shift, which starts around 5 a.m. Hourly pay for Y lifeguards is $11.
For those who pass and receive their American Red Cross lifeguard certification, Bishop said they can work for most of the pools, aquatic centers and other outdoor water attractions in southern West Virginia.
He added that several of the Y’s lifeguards choose to split their time between local pools in the summer to get outdoors.
“One of the YMCA’s biggest missions has always been around water safety, and being the leader in offering swim classes,” Bishop said. “We're happy to get these people certified so that kids in the community – regardless if they're here or at the New River pool or the policeman's pool – no matter where they're at, that there are qualified, well-trained people there watching them.”
Addressing the lifeguard shortage
In June of last year, the American Red Cross posted an article on its website calling attention to the ongoing, nationwide lifeguard shortage.
“Currently, a shortage of trained lifeguards has led to the closing of some aquatic facilities or reducing hours available for public use. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, staff shortages go beyond the aquatic industry and the increased competition for workers has made it difficult for aquatic facilities to hire and retain staff.”
Bishop said the Y is hoping to address the lifeguard shortage at a local level by encouraging kids to become interested in swimming at a younger age.
“The Y-USA has also experienced this whole lifeguard shortage and I think a lot of that stems from – we haven't had as much interest in swimming as in years past,” he said.
“We've been trying to bring that back in those younger school-aged children, so that we can get them loving the water, learning to swim, getting them happy, and then be ready.”
Bishop said the Y recently brought back its competitive swim league for elementary school students, which they hope will gets kids loving the water at an early age.
After the leagues had been idled a couple of years, "we brought that back last year and had a pretty good success,” he said.
“So we brought it back again this year and we're hoping that through doing that, it introduced these young kids to a love of aquatics. And then that can start training these kids up ... to swimming in middle school so then in high school, they become lifeguards and then just continue growing throughout. That's kind of our goal.”
Enrollment for the Y’s 2023 School Swim League is closed as the season is already underway with several meets scheduled in February.
