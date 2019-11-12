When veterans and their loved ones gathered on the Raleigh County Veterans Museum side lawn for the Sixth Annual Healing Fields Ceremony on Monday, Herbert Lindsey was there.
The Healing Fields ceremony aims to give back to the veterans each year, museum director Cindy Parker said. On Monday, in mild weather, hundreds of small American flags — representing a veteran, the loss of a veteran, a secret or a sacrifice of a veteran — waved in the sunlight on the front lawn.
West Virginia gives the United States more veterans than any other state. The cost to southern West Virginians is real. So is the result.
The Healing Fields ceremony recognized those who sacrificed for others’ benefit.
“There are people here, who wouldn’t be here, if it hadn’t been for them wearing the uniforms of this great nation,” said guest speaker Sherman Shumate, an Air Force veteran and the first president of the museum. “I’m proud to be one of them, and I know a lot of the people here are.
“Here again, the Scripture tells us what they’re doing,” Shumate said, reading from the Bible. “Greater love has no man than that man that lays down his life for his friends.’
“As we stand here, we have the friends that have laid down their life for us, that we can be here today,” he added. “May God bless the United States of America.”
Community volunteers read the names of veterans. The names of living veterans were read “in honor.” The names of deceased veterans were read “in memory,” and Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick tolled a bell for each late veteran.
Lindsey’s name was read in honor.
The 93-year-old Summers County resident drove himself to the Healing Fields in his powder-blue Mazda convertible. It was the same convertible he’d driven earlier in the Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown Beckley.
By Monday afternoon, he was settled in at the museum for the 2 p.m. ceremony.
“I’m glad to see the parades and stuff,” Lindsey said. “It keeps people informed about history.
“I think young people should know what happened, and about the different wars.”
Lindsey knows about two American wars firsthand, and he has a definite opinion on a third.
He had grown up at Big Sewell Mountain in Fayette County during the Great Depression. When he was 16 years old, he enlisted to fight in World War II.
“I registered like I was 18,” he said. “In less than a month after I registered, I was drafted and assigned to the Army Air Corps.
“At the time, the Army and Air Corps was one unit,” he explained. “They split them up in 1947.”
Lindsey was sent to radio school in Illinois.
“Being a West Virginia hillbilly boy, I didn’t like it, at all,” he confessed. “I thought I should be in the infantry.”
Following World War II, Lindsey stayed in the military. When the United States entered the Korean War, Lindsey, then 23, volunteered for the infantry. He was a platoon sergeant in the U.S. Army Charlie 31st Infantry Regiment 7th Division during the Korean War.
“I growed up faster,” he said of his military and war experience, at a young age.
The war was between North Korea and South Korea. China and the Soviet Union supported North Korea. American soldiers made up most of the “United Nations” army, which supported South Korea and also enlisted soldiers from South America, Africa, Europe and Asia.
The Korean War was different than World War II, Lindsey said.
“In World War II, we was mostly advancing towards the enemy,” Lindsey said. “In Korea, we got a stationary.
“It was on the 38th parallel and sort of stationary because we got pushed off of Old Baldy.”
“Old Baldy” was a series of five military engagements for Hill 266 (“Old Baldy Hill”), fought over a 10-month period in 1952 and 1953 in what is now Yeoncheon-gun, South Korea.
Old Baldy was considered a key victory since the hill offered a superior vantage point.
Although the United Nations was at first successful, Chinese armies for North Korea would ultimately claim victory.
“The government said it was so much blowed off the top of Old Baldy, there was no more strategic military value,” Lindsey said. “But the truth of it was the Chinese had tunneled under Baldy and come in on the back side of us, and we had to retreat over on the other side of the mountain.
“That was Suicide. Suicide Mountain,” Lindsey said, referring to another Korean hill.
“In World War II, it seemed like the soldiers was more dedicated to do the job,” said Lindsey. “And Korea they was of lower esteem or morale.”
Lindsey returned to southern West Virginia after deciding to end his military service in Georgia in 1955.
Like most war veterans in his age group, he returned to a culture that told young men who had gone to war to keep quiet.
He said there were “definitely” times he wanted to talk about his war experiences honestly, but the culture forbade it.
Censured from media coverage and sandwiched between the heavily supported World War II and the divisive Vietnam War, the Korean War is commonly called “the forgotten war.”
To Lindsey, the Vietnam War deserves that title, despite heavy media coverage of the unpopular conflict.
“I think Vietnam was the ‘forgotten war,’ and I respect the Vietnam veterans,” he said. “It wasn’t the veterans themselves that got us in that war.
“It was our politicians,” he said. “I wasn’t there, but I know exactly what they went through because they was dropped right in the middle of the enemy, like World War II and Korea.
“We had a mainline of resistance. In Vietnam, they didn’t have it,” he said. “They was just surrounded by enemy.
“It was just a tough war to fight. We should have some politicians showing up on the front line of any war.
“You wouldn’t have so many wars, then.”
Veterans share a common experience that many will never understand.
“(War) matures them quite a bit,” Lindsey said. “They appreciate life more. You can tell a veteran.
“They’re more knowledgeable about world doings, the way the world’s running.”
Lindsey said that he judges Russia to be the biggest threat to the United States in the current era.
“I hate to get into politics,” he said. “But I voted for (President Donald) Trump, and I’ve regretted it ever since.
“I think he’s trying to turn our allies against the United States.”
Lindsey turned his attention to the Healing Fields ceremony.
For Lindsey, Vietnam veteran Jerry Price and others who were honored and remembered on Monday, Woodrow Wilson JROTC members presented “the colors,” and Beckley Stratton Middle School choir, directed by Evangeline Bickford, performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and other patriotic songs.
Parker recognized museum founding members John Shumate, Okey Mills, Russell Neely, Ralph Withrow, Howard “Sarge” Manning, Joe Deeds, Mike Pozega and Vernon Barley. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Lee Wills, who is also a retired US Army West Virginia National Guard staff sergeant, performed Taps.
A knife that was hand-whittled from wood of the original battleship USS West Virginia was raffled, with Nancy Hoskins as the winner. Hoskins was not present but would be notified, event officials said.
A second, smaller knife made from USS West Virginia wood was also raffled.
Parker told the crowd that a fundraising effort to move the Veterans Museum from its Harper Road facility to the current headquarters of Raleigh Sheriff’s Office law enforcement division is underway.
Raleigh Commissioner Hedrick, who initiated the effort to switch to a larger facility in an effort to have a veteran’s museum that is similar to those in larger cities, said the move is only “right” for West Virginia’s veterans.
“Inside there are thousands of pieces of people’s lives, things that they held close to them at one time,” Hedrick said of the artifacts inside the museum. “By keeping them in the museum, we’re keeping them alive, in a sense.
“Visiting the museum is like having Veteran’s Day, every day. You’re in there visiting what’s left behind by a veteran,” he added. “With that said, we’re busting at the seams in there.
“It’s not that it’s not fair. It’s not right. We need to show and display everything that’s given and donated to the museum from every veteran.”
Hedrick added that the move will take “a lot of work” and that fundraising is underway.