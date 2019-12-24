10-year-old continues fundraising; another $1,000 donated

Lexi Jones, 10, a fifth-grader at Crescent Elementary, has raised nearly $10,000 for charity after designing and decorating a flier — called Lexi’s List — that details the needs of numerous Beckley nonprofits.
For several weeks after she got the idea for her list, Jones spent her free time calling each organization on her flier, such as One Voice WV, Carpenter’s Corner, the Women’s Resource Center and the Raleigh County Humane Society, to find out exactly what they needed.
Together she and her mom, Jerika Jones, put copies of the flier in any empty space in Beckley that they could find, hoping that people would see it and donate in time for the holiday season.
Shawn Ball, president of L&S Toyota in Beckley, did see one of the fliers and decided to give $1,000 to each of the nine organizations that Jones had chosen.
Ball, an active giver in the Beckley community, said he liked that Jones was asking for items to be donated instead of money because it would ensure that the organizations got things they really needed.
“More people like Lexi are what the world needs,” he said. “It’s nice to see kids do something besides play video games or have their phones stuck in their face all the time.”
On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Ball joined Jones and leaders of several of her listed organizations at the Beckley Walmart where they cleared the store’s shelves of bikes, toys and food.
Each item scanned at the checkout was given to someone in need in the community.
Originally, Lexi’s List was meant to be a way for people to know what and where to give during the holiday season, but after realizing that the need never really ends, Jones has decided to keep adding to her list and urging people to give throughout the whole year.
System Controls Inc. — a control system design and manufacturing service company that originates in Alabama but also services other states, including West Virginia — saw Lexi’s List and decided to donate $500 to two organizations of Jones’ choice.
On Friday, Dec. 20, Jones distributed the two checks: one to Beckley Dream Center INC DBA Fishes and Loaves, at 224 Pinewood Drive, and the other to the Humane Society of Raleigh County at 325 Grey Flats Road.
“I chose the Humane Society because there are always going to be animals there and the Dream Center because there will always be less fortunate kids and adults who don’t have anything,” Jones shared.
According to Jerika, Friday’s events had a major impact on her daughter.
“Well, we went to the Humane Society and she [Jones] had already started tearing up when we pulled in, but before we went there, we stopped by Mac’s Toy Fund. She saw all those people carrying stuff out and she said, ‘That’s one of the bikes I picked out!’ I think she finally saw the impact she made, and it furthered her want to help even more.
“Lexi’s List is not just a holiday thing,” she continued. “When we stopped at the Dream Center, they were already giving away all the turkeys that had been bought with Shawn Ball’s donation. They still need help, and people need to keep giving.”
In order to help further, Jones has decided to maintain and update Lexi’s List for as long as she can.
Jones now has an email, lexislist@yahoo.com, that she manages on her own. She hopes that if any nonprofits need support they will reach out to her or if anyone wants to support locally they will contact her so she can let them know how to help.
…
Beckley Dream Center/Fishes and Loaves
Items Needed: Nonperishable food, new/gently used clothing, toys, household/infant items, shelter supplies
Take Items To: 224 Pinewood Drive, Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beckleydreamcenter/
…
One Voice WV
Items Needed: Nonperishable snack/food items, travel-size toiletries, coats, socks, scarves, gloves, toboggans
Take Items To: 613 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://www.las:.ebook.cim/onevoicewv/
…
Carpenter's Corner
Items Needed: Nonperishable foods/canned goods (large is best), paper products (towels, plates, toilet paper)
Take Items To: 104 Prince St., Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarpenterscornerbeckleywv}
…
Raleigh County Humane Society
Items Needed: Cat/dog food, bleach, litter, toys, pet beds, paper towels, grooming supplies
Take Items To: 324 Grey Flats Road, Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RaleighCountyHumaneSociety}
…
Women's Resource Center
Items Needed: Diapers, baby wipes, children's/women's sweats, hygiene products, cleaning/household items
Take Items To: 150 Campbell St., Glen White, WV 25849
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wrcwv/
…
Mac's Toy Fund
Items Needed: Unwrapped gently used/new toys, used/new bicycles, used/new dolls
Take Items To: BJW Printing at 3100 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MacsToyFund/
…
Toys for Tots
Items Needed: New unwrapped toys
Take Items To: Multiple locations throughout Raleigh County, listed on Facebook or call 30-207-0105
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com2012ToysForTots/
…
Mountain State Centers for Independent Living
Items Needed: New/used adaptive equipment/assistive technology (wheelchair, cane, magnifier, etc.), canned food
Take Items To: 329 Prince St., Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MTSTCIL/
…
Salvation Army
Items Needed: New toys/kids' clothing (Angel Tree program), nonperishable food, used clothing/household items
Take NEW Items To: 312 S. Fayette St. and USED To: 600 S. Fayette St., Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://facebook.com/Salvation-Army-Thrift-Store -155004497869994/
…
Many organizations need volunteers and/or monetary donations. Use Facebook to learn more ways to help.