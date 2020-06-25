Wyoming Youth Camp closed for the summer

GLEN FORK – The Roscoe Plumley Wyoming County Youth Camp will remain closed this summer due to the continuing health threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Only a couple of groups had indicated interest in using the facilities this summer and it just wouldn't be cost effective to open the camp, explained Jason Mullins, County Commission president.
Mullins said a couple of companies have also shown interest in providing assistance with renovations at the camp.
“So, we think we're going to get some help and we plan to re-open the camp next summer,” Mullins said.
Just off the beaten path, the youth camp sits in a quiet, rural area, surrounded by lush mountains.
Offering 28 acres of rustic beauty, the camp provides the perfect setting for family reunions, weddings, church retreats, camps, and other events.
The facilities also include large meeting rooms, a huge kitchen and dining room, an outdoor pool, a picnic pavilion, six cabins which can sleep up to 170 people, horseshoe pits, a campfire circle, large open areas for games, among other features.
Visitors from throughout the state visit the Youth Camp annually during the spring and summer, more so than local residents, according to officials.
The facility plays host to numerous camps up to a week long, as well as large family and church reunions, and wedding receptions each year.
In August 2000, the facility was renamed the Roscoe Plumley Wyoming County Youth Camp.
Plumley (1924-2012), who served Wyoming County as the West Virginia University Extension agent for 14 years, was instrumental in the camp’s existence.
Also in August 2000, the lodge was renamed to honor Victor Gilkeson (1931-1982), a state agriculture agent, who also served the camp for several years.
Mike McGraw (1947-2012), who served as chairman of Wyoming County Youth Camp Board of Directors for several years, was also honored prior to his death when the popular campfire circle was renamed the Mike McGraw Council Circle.
McGraw was instrumental in major renovations to the camp, bringing updated infrastructure to the facilities, as well as the ceremonies honoring both Plumley and Gilkeson.