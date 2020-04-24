With Gov. Jim Justice’s order that all schools remain closed for the remainder of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming County Schools personnel is meeting the challenge with creative strategies designed to keep students connected to teachers while they continue to learn.
Remote learning and enrichment will continue, along with the “Super Wednesday” food distributions,” according to Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
A Graduation Task Force – including senior class officers, senior class teacher sponsors, high school principals, and central office personnel – is meeting regularly via teleconference to create a plan for graduation and prom events for the Class of 2020, Cline said.
“This school year has been a time of unimaginable challenge for everyone involved; however, Wyoming County Schools employees, volunteers, parents, and community members have worked so well together to overcome any obstacles and get through these times – together!
“The whole Wyoming County Schools family is grateful for the patience and support we have received from everyone,” Cline said.
“Although we appreciate the leadership and concern that Governor Justice is showing by closing schools for the remainder of the year, it is very difficult for everyone,” Cline said.
“Teachers miss their students. Students miss their friends, teachers, and their whole school family. Parents are asked to do so much more than when school is in session.
“However, these are times when we must make sacrifices to work toward health and safety for everyone,” Cline said.
“So many things are still going on for our school system.
“Teachers are working hard to provide meaningful contact and learning enrichment for students.
“Principals are continuing to meet, virtually, with teachers, and provide resource in all ways.
“The Central Office is working, progressively, to facilitate learning, collaborative decision making, and to move us forward.
“Our counselors and Communities in Schools facilitators continue to reach out to children and families to provide assistance and resources, as necessary.
“Our service personnel are doing absolutely anything asked of them, as always, to serve children.
“Our remote learning enrichment will continue and our Super Wednesday meal distribution will continue.”
With the help of numerous volunteers, including school employees and community members, Wyoming County Schools have distributed 233,908 meals during the Super Wednesday events since March 12, Cline noted.
Each student receives five breakfasts and five lunches, put together by Twin Falls Resort State Park Restaurant employees, during the weekly distributions through a system of curbside pick-ups at both Westside and Wyoming County East high schools as well as deliveries, by bus drivers and other volunteers, to students who don’t have transportation.
“Everyone within Wyoming County Schools has come together, in unison, to take care of the needs of our students, the very best we can and we will continue this effort.
“Our last official day of school, virtually or otherwise, will be June 4,” Cline noted.