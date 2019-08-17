A professional-grade RC race track is moving closer to completion in Wyoming County.
The “RC” can designate remote controlled or, more often, radio controlled vehicles, according to race enthusiasts.
Fourteen truckloads of clay have been delivered to the McGraws site, located behind the former John McGraw Grade School building, where the track will be constructed.
Across from the Friends of Milam Creek Park, the site is large, encircled by a raised wooden walkway, and will provide free access for hobbyists when a race isn’t scheduled.
l l l
Joseph Watson has been working for more than two years to bring the track to fruition.
In 2017, as part of West Virginia Community Development Hub’s Innovation Acceleration Strategy program, his project to create the RC race track in Wyoming County received a third place prize of $1,000 in the IAS Buck for Bright Ideas funding competition.
Watson was 14 at the time and the Hub’s Wyoming County Tourism Team was also granted $2,000 to continue the project.
Since then, the project has also earned a $1,500 grant from the Wyoming County Community Fund.
The clay was purchased with the grant funding.
Grant money will also be used to purchase a lap counter needed to conduct the races.
l l l
Watson believes a professional RC race track will draw visitors to the area and will enhance recreational opportunities for area youth.
Eventually, with professional sponsors that can provide prizes and trophies to winners, the races can draw as many as 250 to 300 racing enthusiasts from across the region.
The problem may be parking, explained David Lord, one of the project supporters, because participants carry their RC vehicles and accessories in large trailers.
Powered by various sources, off-road race models have off-road suspensions and wide tires that can traverse various terrain types.
Lord also continues to write grants to fund the project, which could top out at just under $20,000.
l l l
Also in 2017, an initial site selection was found to be unsuitable.
Boy Scout Troop 3123 from Georgia helped begin the process of removing grass from a site that was initially planned for the Wyoming County Youth Camp, in Glen Fork.
The volunteers quickly discovered it would take more than their efforts to prepare the site for the new race track – it would take heavy equipment.
There were other obstacles at the Youth Camp site as well – the biggest hurdle would be access. The camp is rented out and usually booked throughout the summer, hindering access for races.
l l l
Currently, the next step is to mow the site, cover it with landscape fabric, then spread the clay.
Watson will be assisted in spreading the clay by the Wyoming County East High School football team.
Also in the works is a 4-H Club, centered on RC racing, in an effort to create new interest in the hobby.
“It is our intention to memorialize Dvon Duncan in some way, since she was helpful with this project,” said Ruby Ingram, also one of the supporters and Watson’s mother.
Duncan, a member of Friends of Milam Creek and active community member, passed away earlier this year.