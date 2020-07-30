The following indictments were returned by the July term Wyoming County grand jury, according to Prosecutor Mike Cochrane:
l Tommy D. Acord, 28, Lynco, felony fleeing with reckless disregard and obstruction.
l Randall Ackelson Jr., 37, Matheny, burglary.
l Jennifer Lusk, 38, Oceana, malicious assault, child neglect, domestic battery, and brandishing.
l Scotty Thomas, 33, Pineville, wanton endangerment and shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling.
l Marquis T. Banks, 20, Akron, Ohio, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
l Carl J. Bair, 40, Glen Rogers, delivery of controlled substance and driving revoked.
l Ryan G. Campbell, 34, Mullens, grand larceny.
l Roger D. Boggess, 48, Glen Fork, two counts of third degree sexual assault.
l Tina Boggess, 52, Glen Fork, child abuse and domestic battery.
l Russell C. Hearn, 37, Bud, burglary and three counts of violating a domestic violence petition.
l Stanley Wells, 45, Stollings, burglary.
l Robert S. Blevins, 52, Oceana, possession of fentanyl.
l James T. Mullins, 46, Pineville, four counts of child neglect.
l Robert E. Dennis, 29, Clear Fork, sexual abuse by a guardian and first degree sexual assault.
l Jonathan L. Cook, 37, Clear Fork, kidnapping, malicious assault, domestic battery, and brandishing.
l Johnathan Ball, 38, Brenton, malicious wounding, unlawful restraint, domestic battery, and four counts of violating a domestic violence petition.
l Alice Lanham, 30, Cyclone, four counts of child neglect.
l Jack E. Crawford, 42, Mallory, conspiracy and driving revoked.
l Heather Wilson, 37, Mallory, possession with intent and conspiracy.
l James D. Crawford, 39, Charleston, grand larceny and petit larceny.
l Brandon W. Greer, 22, Beckley, grand larceny and conspiracy.
l Ronnie L. Boothe, 41, Cyclone, strangulation, battery on an officer, and two counts of obstruction.
l Cornell J. Archey, 18, Akron, Ohio, possession with intent and conspiracy.
l Leemariyante O. Lewis, 22, Akron, Ohio, possession with intent and conspiracy.
l Morgan G. Cox, 30, Amigo, grand larceny and conspiracy.
l Kentrell McKenzie, 19, Akron, Ohio, possession with intent and conspiracy.
l Kimberlee A. Brown, 28, Pineville, grand larceny and conspiracy.