The West Virginia Youth Environmental Program will present nearly $15,000 in cash awards to groups across the state for their efforts over the past year to improve the Mountain State environment.
Wyoming County East High School’s Friends of the Earth Club earned three of the more than 40 awards to be presented statewide: the DuPont Plastic Recycling Award – first place, $300; the REAP Recycling PowerPoint Award – $500; and to student Amy Vest, the Youth Environmental Hall of Fame Award – $200.
Brittany Bauer, a teacher at Wyoming County East High, is the club sponsor and project coordinator. Under her leadership, the club has earned national recognition, numerous national and state awards and honors as well as thousands of dollars in cash prizes and student scholarships while removing thousands of tons of plastics, aluminum, and cardboard from the environment.
Bauer was selected as the state DEP’s 2019 West Virginia Make It Shine Teacher of the Year. She was also presented the 2018-19 Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators, while the Friends of the Earth Club earned the Presidential Youth Environmental Award. The plaques were presented by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cabinet members in Washington, D.C.
Most recently, the club took first place in a nationwide PepsiCo Recycling contest, winning $2,500 after garnering the most online votes with their recycling bin design, an eight-foot warrior that “eats” recyclables.
Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the Youth Environmental Program consists of 4-H clubs, Scout troops, school groups, and other youth organizations of all ages who focus on completing environmental projects that benefit the state and their communities. Some of the projects include recycling drives, litter cleanups, and tree plantings.
During the past year, the groups worked thousands of hours to remove 760 bags of litter from more than 100 miles of West Virginia roadways and community areas. They also planted 241 trees and more than 2,000 flowers and recycled 34,000 pounds of aluminum, 66,000 pounds of plastic, 127,000 pounds of steel and 102,000 pounds of paper.
Normally, program award winners are recognized annually during Youth Environmental Day at North Bend State Park. This year’s event, scheduled for May 16, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first time in 57 years Youth Day had to be canceled.
“I know all of our groups are as sad as I am to not have attended Youth Day,” said Annette Hoskins, program director. “I certainly missed seeing everyone and not having the opportunity to thank them in person for all of their hard work in making West Virginia a better place to live.”
Also among the individual award winners was Point Pleasant High School’s Josie Hill, who will receive the $10,000 Rick Vecellio Memorial Scholarship, given annually to a high school senior enrolled in the program.
“By generating and participating in community projects for litter control, recycling, beautification, tree planting, and environmental awareness, young people are becoming better stewards of West Virginia’s natural resources.
“Projects such as these are the foundation of a coordinated, sustained endeavor on which good environmental principles are formed,” Hoskins said.
DuPont Washington Works, near Parkersburg, sponsors the Plastic Recycling Awards to encourage reducing and reusing plastic items whenever possible.
The REAP Recycling Award is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) Recycling Grants Assistance Program. Presentations are judged on environmental and educational impact as well as media coverage.
The Youth Environmental Hall of Fame Awards are made available by Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority and Chemours Washington Works in Wood County to an outstanding boy and girl who are nominated based on their extensive involvement in their club’s environmental activities.