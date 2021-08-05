Winning entries in the inaugural Wyoming County Literature Fund Writers Contest trumpeted the county’s best attributes and included submissions from elementary students to adults.
Sponsored by the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, the contest is designed to encourage and recognize new and established writers in the county, explained Christy Laxton, EDA director, who coordinated the contest.
“The purpose is to help keep alive and inspire new historical and cultural endeavors through the craft of writing,” according to a prepared press release.
Kathy Brewster, of Oceana, won second place in the adult division, with a $200 cash award, for her entry “I Found Proof.”
High school division:
• Chloe Cook, a Wyoming County East High School senior, won first place and a $100 award for her entry, “Wyoming County.”
• Destiny Quesenberry, also a Wyoming County East High senior, took second place and $75 with “Wild and Wonderful.”
Middle school division:
• Austin Criss, an eighth grader at Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle School, earned first place and $100 with “Great, Sunny Wyoming County Days.”
Elementary school division (all winners are fourth graders at Mullens Elementary):
• Aiden Craigo took first place and $75 with “Settling Wyoming County.”
• Hunter Hill earned second place and $50 with “Things I Love About Wyoming County.”
• McCrae Massie garnered third place and $25 with “Characteristics Of Wyoming County.”
The cash awards are made possible by local writer Lonnie Bailey, of Pineville, who created the Wyoming County Literature Fund through the Beckley Area Foundation.