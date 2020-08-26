The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia, in collaboration with the state’s 50 solid waste authorities, honored Teresa Blackmon as a Recycling Champion during a ceremony at the Wyoming County Commission Chambers on Monday.
Recycling Champions are West Virginians who reach beyond their normal responsibilities to contribute time and service to support the recycling industry in the Mountain State. These Recycling Champions provide recycling leadership across the state and make a significant contribution to the recycling community.
Blackmon volunteers for Wyoming East High School’s Friends of the Earth Club, a school environmental group that launched a community-wide recycling program three years ago. Blackmon developed partnerships with local businesses in Pineville to help the school group expand its recycling outreach, and she picks up and sorts the recycling from the businesses. Blackmon also purchased recycling bins and now collects from every office in the Wyoming County Courthouse. Her passion for recycling sparked her to create and distribute information about recycling and she works to educate at community events.
Without consistent transportation to haul recyclables to the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority’s Recycling Center, Blackmon enlisted the help of her husband. The couple spends their own gas money to make sure recyclables don’t overflow from trailers at Wyoming East High School.
Over the past three years, nearly 20 tons of type 1 and 2 plastics, as well as aluminum, have been collected from residents and the school. Expanding the recycling program outside the school would not have been possible without Mrs. Blackmon. The school’s program is the only plastic and aluminum recycling drop-off location in Wyoming County. Blackmon collects recyclables from Pineville EZ Stop; the Wyoming County Courthouse; Pineville Elementary; Pinnacle Drive-In; The Watering Hole; and Cook Memorial Baptist Church twice per week.
The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia is a non-profit environmental organization whose mission is to promote the effective and sustainable reduction, reuse and recycling of materials otherwise destined for disposal. The Recycling Coalition pursues these goals by promoting the purchase of products made with recycled materials; by coordinating and facilitating activities relative to recycling; and by fostering communication among organizations, government agencies and individuals through the sharing of ideas and resources.