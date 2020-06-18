Wyoming County Health Department has confirmed the eighth positive case of COVID-19.
No demographic information relating to the cases will be released in order to protect the privacy of the victims, according to a prepared statement.
Contact tracing is underway to ensure the safety of close contacts and to prevent further transmission.
As re-openings continue, the number of positive cases is expected to increase.
Additional positive cases are a reminder that everyone must remain vigilant, practice social distancing (at least six feet), wash hands frequently, wear a mask or face covering in public, and avoid large crowds.
The best way to prevent, or limit, the spread of the virus is to reduce exposure.
“If you do not have to leave the house, DON’T,” a Health Department spokesperson emphasized.
Mary Catherine Brooks