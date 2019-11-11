OCEANA – “We owe everything we have ... to our military, to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during dedication ceremonies for the Wyoming County Veterans Memorial.
Unveiled in patriotic ritual and the whispered cries of family members, the memorial stands testament to the sacrifices of soldiers, as well as their families, from the nation's earliest battles to the most recent.
Veterans uncovered the memorial wall with a 21-gun salute, “Taps” playing in the background, a flag-folding ceremony and the Last Roll Call, a military tradition that honors fallen soldiers.
Gov. Justice thanked the Wyoming County Veterans Support Group, which orchestrated the $75,000 project and the Veterans Day ceremonies, for inviting him to be a part of the event.
He noted that his parents grew up in Wyoming County – his dad in Kopperston and his mother in Cyclone.
“I owe my life to this community and to this area,” the governor told the crowd.
One of his grandfathers had three sons in the war at the same time, Justice said. He worked in the mines, took care of a big garden, anything to keep himself busy every minute of the day in order not to think about the danger his sons were facing and the very real possibility of losing one of them, the governor said of his grandfather.
Several of those searching the memorial for the names of loved ones noted that they also had been “one of four brothers” or “one of three brothers” to serve in a military conflict at the same time.
“This memorial has been in the works for a long time,” the governor said. “It’s long overdue, but I’m really proud to help get this done for our brave veterans.
“We need to appreciate these people because they’ve given and sacrificed more than we can even imagine. Everything we have, we owe to them.”
Last month, Justice presented a $26,000 check to help fund the memorial.
“This state’s contribution to our (nation's) military is unbelievable. On a per capita basis, we knock it completely out of the park with our participation,” Justice said.
“Our people have always been there to answer the call when our country needs us.
“I am so proud to be a West Virginian and to think of the contribution that so many have made to the military that are in West Virginia is unbelievable.”
Justice stayed near the memorial after the ceremonies, talking with those attending.
Major Gen. James A. Hoyer, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, told the crowd the state currently has 6,500 men and women serving in the National Guard.
Normally, the number of those serving in the National Guard is directly proportional to the state's population, he explained.
Based on West Virginia's population, there should only be 3,200 men and women in the National Guard.
“That tells you a lot about you as a people,” Hoyer said.
Those who serve do it out of love, Hoyer emphasized, “for God, for country, for their state, and for their family.”
He noted that West Virginia had been an important part of the nation's military muscle since the mid-1700s, before it became a state in 1863.
Veterans of World War II had been recognized as “the Greatest Generation,” Hoyer said, but those who served in Korea and Vietnam are “the Most Persistent Generation.”
Even though they returned to a country that didn't treat them with respect, “they never gave up on their country,” Hoyer said.
Since Sept. 11, 2001, there has never been a National Guard mobilization – a send-off or a homecoming – in West Virginia that there hasn't been a veteran of the wars in Korea and Vietnam there to offer assistance, Hoyer said.
As difficult as it is to serve in the military, the hardest thing is being a parent of someone serving in the military, Hoyer noted, adding that he now has two sons serving.
Hoyer also recognized the sacrifices of Gold Star Families, who have lost family members in service to the nation.
“You've done a great tribute,” said state Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh. “You've done a wonderful thing... This is close to the heart of what West Virginia is about.”
“(The memorial) will show people who we are and what we are,” added state Sen. Sue Cline, R-Wyoming.
“This memorial is a beautiful way to honor our veterans from this area,” Jason Mullins, Wyoming County Commission president, emphasized following the ceremonies. “It is a wonderful addition to Oceana and to Wyoming County.”
•
The project was spearheaded by the Veterans Support Group in partnership with Disabled American Veterans, Mullens American Legion Post, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“The community has stood behind us,” Denny Lester, project chairman, emphasized.
Without community support, the veterans could not have raised the money in less than seven months, he said.
Backed by the black brick commemorative wall, the memorial also includes three six-foot-high “uprights” that carry the names of those who died in the designated war, along with memorial benches and insignias of all the military branches – all in a semi-circle design.
The “uprights,” located in front of the commemorative wall include only Wyoming County veterans who died in combat, Lester said.
County veterans who died in the Civil War, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, and Middle Eastern conflicts are also honored.
Five hundred black bricks are included in the commemorative wall, each honoring a veteran – even those who do not or have never resided in Wyoming County.
The design allows another 200 bricks to be added, Lester explained, and those are the bricks now available for sale.
The memorial bricks include the veteran's name, rank, military branch, and years of service. Forms are available from the veterans.
The bricks also include two honoring the county's first settlers, John Cooke and Capt. Ralph Stewart, who fought in the Revolutionary War.
“We want it to be healing, not only for service members, but for their families,” Lester said previously.
•
The Veterans Support Group meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the First Baptist Church basement in Oceana. All veterans are welcome.
To purchase a brick or for more information, contact Denny Lester, Veterans Support Group, at 304-923-7803 or Bill Elkins, DAV, at 304-953-3200.