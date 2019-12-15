NEW RICHMOND – With the help of Stone's Throw Christian Ministries, David again slayed his giant – in a manner of speaking.
The Wyoming County Toy Fund distributed new toys, some used toys, warm clothing and throws, among other items, to hundreds of disadvantaged children Sunday during the annual distribution party at Wyoming County East High School.
“At the last minute, we had an infusion of new gifts from several ministries in North Carolina,” emphasized Todd Houck, Wyoming County Toy Fund president.
With the help of a dozen or so North Carolina churches, several agencies, businesses, individuals, and other ministries, those gifts included Bibles, throws, Beanie Babies, new toys, and some used toys.
Mitch Calloway and Chris Baker, of Stone's Throw Christian Ministries in Elkin, N.C., delivered two trailers of gifts valued at nearly $4,000.
Additionally, about 15 people from Flint Hill Baptist Church, in North Wilkesboro, N.C., traveled to New Richmond Saturday to help set up for the party and also provided numerous toys, Calloway said.
Stone's Throw Christian Ministries is based on the Bible story of David and Goliath, explained Calloway, who founded the organization.
“That's what we do, we help folks slay their giant – whatever it is,” he emphasized.
“Their giant was 'We need toys',” Calloway said of helping the Wyoming County Toy Fund.
Calloway said they heard about the need for toys and volunteers through One Voice, a nonprofit agency based in Wyoming and Raleigh counties and founded by Debra Davis.
“We put a call out to different churches and agencies and they stepped up – as they always do,” Calloway emphasized.
•
Through the Wyoming County Department of Health and Human Resources this year, 3,189 tickets were sent out, inviting needy children in the county to participate in the party, noted Jeanne Goan, who serves as Toy Fund vice president.
Although not all of those invited actually participated, Toy Fund organizers were ready for them.
About $30,000 is needed annually to provide toys to needy children in Wyoming County, explained Charlie Feller, Toy Fund treasurer.
“It appears we are going to have another successful year,” Feller said as he helped move toys to the floor where they were being given away.
“While we had fewer volunteers, all the volunteers this year were experienced and knew what their roles were,” Feller said.
“The operation has been very smooth,” he said.
•
Brothers of the Wheel also had about 30 volunteers helping with the mammoth project Sunday and brought 38 new bicycles for the children.
“We try to raise money all year for this,” said Brian Steele, of Brothers of the Wheel. “We've been doing this now for about 20 years – since the Toy Fund started. We enjoy it.”
“We can't do this without the community,” added Mike Canterbury, of Brothers of the Wheel. “We owe it all to the community.”
•
The annual Christmas in July event at Wagon Wheel ATV Resort and Campground raised about $10,000 this year, added Jennifer Huggins, of Wagon Wheel ATV Resort and Campground, who also serves as Toy Fund secretary.
Huggins, her husband Matt and son Zach organize the event in conjunction with Gary and Amy Lacy, of RZR Krazy.
Christmas in July is a weekend ATV event that features live entertainment, guided trail rides, auctions, and other activities, with all proceeds going to the Toy Fund.
“It was great to see everybody come and get something for their families,” Huggins said. “And have something to smile about.”
•
The Wyoming County Toy Fund began in 1999, a spinoff of Mac's Toy Fund in Raleigh County.
The Toy Fund provides toys and warm clothing to hundreds of children in Wyoming County through the annual Christmas project. Parents/guardians usually do the "shopping" during the party so children will have something under the tree on Christmas morning.
Monetary donations can still be mailed to Charlie Feller at P.O. Box 295, Mullens, WV 25882, with checks made payable to Wyoming County Toy Fund.
The smaller donations of $5, $10, $20 or $25 are the lifeblood of the Wyoming County Toy Fund, Houck emphasized.
The Wyoming County Toy Fund is a registered nonprofit corporation; donations may be tax-deductible.