Gov. Jim Justice is again asking all West Virginians to participate in the 2020 Census as initial accounting reports that about one in three Wyoming County households have responded.
Every West Virginian who does not respond to the Census represents a loss of $20,000 in federal funds over the next 10 years for the state and its local communities, according to the governor.
U.S. Census Bureau employees are now visiting homes that failed to reply to the population count questionnaire earlier this year – either online at 2020census.gov, by phone, or by mail.
Due to the health threat from Covid-19, Census takers will wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Census takers will also have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date, as well as carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo.
If no one is home when the Census taker visits, he/she will leave a notice of the visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.
Only 34.9 percent of Wyoming County households had responded as of Tuesday.
Mullens, with 51.7 percent, had the highest response rate in the county, followed by Oceana with 37 percent and Pineville at 34.7 percent.
West Virginia’s response rate was 53.6 percent, with the national response rate at 62.1 percent.
For the next 10 years, the population count will drive billions of dollars in federal funding to support roads, health care, education, disaster relief, among numerous other programs.
Census results can shape the future of communities with the collected data used to determine which communities will receive federal funding for such services as health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives, and other assistance programs.
The count also determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and is used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
By April 2021, the Census Bureau will have sent redistricting counts to states and the information will be used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.
With so much at stake, residents are required by law to respond.
While residents are required to participate in the count, U.S. Census Bureau employees are also required by law to protect the information they collect.
Responses are used only to produce statistics, and personal information is never disclosed, according to a spokesperson.
By December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress as required by law.
Every 10 years since 1790, the U.S. Census Bureau has conducted a count of every person in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. Territories: Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
This year marks the 24th time that every man, woman and child will again be counted as is required by the U.S. Constitution.