During the traditional school year, seniors look forward to even the most routine events – ball games, pep rallies, school plays – and especially to those special occasions like prom and graduation, events that mark their final rites of passage during that last year of high school.
This year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, tradition has taken a sabbatical.
While the pandemic resulted in the loss of many of the routine events and some of the treasured occasions, it also provided seniors with lessons that could not be found in any textbook – challenging students' inner strength and self-discipline to make the most of every minute.
“It's been so different,” said Sarah Saunders, a Wyoming County East High School senior. “We've not been able to see people as much as we normally would. We have to wear masks and we've not been able to get as close as we normally would.
“I was so looking forward to this year,” Saunders said. “The first three years of high school you're thinking, I can't wait until my senior year. It's going to be so much fun – the ball games, the pep rallies...
“And we got a little taste of that at the beginning of the year, then we were back in quarantine,” Saunders said.
“It's been really different,” noted Jaeden Fleenor, a Westside High senior. “At the beginning of the year, we spent three months with virtual classes or on Zoom calls. We'd never done that before.
“And the work was different. It took a lot of self-discipline. We had to make time to do the work while sitting at home. That was the hardest part for me,” Fleenor said.
“We're so thankful now to have in-person school,” Madyson Redden said. Redden is also a Westside High senior.
“Those first three months were hard, just not being able to socialize like you always have.
“We haven't been able to have all the ceremonies we usually have or celebrate our accomplishments like we usually do,” Redden said.
“The teachers tried to make things as normal for us as they could and teach us like they always did,” Saunders said. “It didn't feel quite right, but it wasn't as bad as it could've been.”
“We are so thankful for all those who have fought for us to have as normal a year as we did,” Redden said. “We're very appreciative and very lucky.”
Redden and her entire family had Covid-19.
“I was sick for 9 or 10 days, but it didn't affect me as much as it did a lot of others,” she said.
Saunders attended the Wyoming County East prom this year at Tamarack in Beckley.
“We had a little prom last year,” Saunders said, but recalled that not many attended due to the pandemic.
“This year was my first and my last prom,” she said. “It was as normal as possible.”
Unable to have a prom last year, Westside seniors were especially looking forward to an in-person prom this year.
“It was a different setting,” Fleenor said of the prom, which was held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center instead of the school.
“The adults and staff who set up did a wonderful job. It was so elaborate,” Fleenor said.
“No masks, but we were spaced out. They were very cautious and followed the guidelines,” she explained.
“For a little while, we forgot there was a pandemic,” Fleenor emphasized.
For incoming freshmen this fall, Fleenor and Redden have some advice.
“Don't be nervous,” Fleenor said with a laugh. “I was so nervous, but you don't have to be nervous.
“Don't be shy. Don't be afraid to reach out and make new friends,” Fleenor added.
“Don't take things for granted,” Redden advised.
“We were planning our (junior) prom, thinking about baseball and softball last year, then...,” Redden recalled.
“Initially we were out for a flood, then the next day it was the pandemic, and we were out for the rest of the year. We didn't come back until this year.
“We didn't realize how important those things were until we got those things taken away from us by the pandemic,” Redden emphasized.
“You need to participate,” Fleenor emphasized to incoming freshmen. “You don't want to regret not participating.”
All three seniors have several years of post-secondary education ahead of them.
Saunders plans to attend Glenville State and major in physical therapy.
Fleenor will attend Marshall University and plans to pursue a career as a physician's assistant.
Redden will attend West Virginia University, pursuing a degree in political science, then a law degree.
While the pandemic took some things from this year's students, it provided opportunities they would not have otherwise had.
Saunders said she made the most of the time she had with friends and family.
“I would take that time and FaceTime or text when we weren't able to see each other,” Saunders said. “Then, when we were able to see each other, I would take more pictures, make it more fun, and try to make it as normal as possible.”
“It gave me a lot of extra time with my family,” Fleenor said. “With me leaving for college, I'm really thankful for that.”
“It made me realize more about myself,” Redden said. “I know now I can work through things. It strengthened me. It made me a more well-rounded person.”
Wyoming County East High School's graduation ceremonies are scheduled Friday, May 28, starting at 7 p.m. on the football field.
Westside High's graduation is Saturday, May 29, starting at noon on the football field.
Both graduation ceremonies are closed to the general public due to Covid-19. Admission is by ticket only.
Both ceremonies will be live-streamed on the Wyoming County Board of Education Facebook page.