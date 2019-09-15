Attendance is the foundation for every child's educational career.
“Research shows a direct relationship between consistent school attendance and student achievement,” Deirdre Cline, Wyoming County Schools superintendent, emphasized.
“There is no doubt that student attendance matters – every day!”
“If a child is not in school, that child is not learning,” noted John Henry, student services and attendance director.
Children can miss out on important coursework with a single absence and fall significantly behind with continued absences, officials maintain.
Attendance impacts students' overall performance, grades and, in turn, graduation rates.
“...Attendance really does prepare students for tomorrow, not just for college purposes, but regular attendance prepares us for the workforce and for the life skills we need to succeed,” Henry said.
Attendance statewide has declined and the number of chronically absent students, those who miss 10 or more days, has increased, Henry noted.
As a result, a statewide campaign to increase attendance (and, in turn, graduation rates) is underway, using the theme “Attending Today To Prepare For Tomorrow.”
The campaign is designed to “raise awareness of the undeniable importance of school attendance,” Cline explained.
Wyoming County Schools' attendance rates, however, have steadily increased over the past few years – from 89.45 percent in 2014-15 to 90.59 percent in 2017-18, the last year for which the numbers are available.
Despite the increase, Wyoming County Schools are pulling out all the stops to increase attendance. The yard and storefront signs, billboards, and public service announcements are all designed to bring the issue to the forefront.
Rewards and recognitions will be used as school-level incentives to raise student awareness and improve attendance.
Officials are also working to change the mindset of students and parents, Henry said.
“Parents believe if they have a doctor's excuse, it's always OK,” Henry said. “An absence is still an absence, and it still counts as an absence with a doctor's excuse.
“My message to parents would be just to stress the importance of creating good, healthy attendance habits at all grade levels,” he added.
“This process of working with the child and parents in cases of illness and other legitimate issues will never change,” Cline said. “With the exception of illness or legitimate issue, children must attend school regularly, every day!
“This goal is a commitment and an expectation,” she said.
Additionally, officials are helping students resolve some of the issues that may prevent them from going to school, such as the lack of basic needs.
“We plan to utilize our Communities in Schools facilitators to help increase attendance throughout the school year,” Henry said.
A project of West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice, Communities in Schools is a national program designed to reduce dropout rates by connecting at-risk students to community resources that will help keep them in school.
The program is specifically designed to bring community resources into the school to the students.
Those resources may address basics such as food and clothing, counseling, family engagement, adult role models, life skills and/or physical health needs.
This year, Communities in Schools facilitators are working at Westside High, Wyoming County East High, Baileysville Elementary and Middle, Berlin McKinney Elementary, Glen Fork Elementary and Middle, Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle, Oceana Middle, and Road Branch Elementary and Middle schools.
“The CIS facilitators will be working with parents and students to increase attendance and get them connected with the proper resources,” Henry said, “and to just provide another adult that can show a kid they are there to help them, support them, and hold them accountable.”
Also, communications with parents as well as working with social services and the court system will be used as reinforcements, Cline explained.
“Truancy is considered abuse or neglect," explained Mike Cochrane, Wyoming County prosecutor.
"We’ve had cases where children were placed in state custody to make them go to school.
“Child Protective Services can petition the court to remove the children from the home for the sole purpose of making the kids go to school. That happens quite often.
“A couple of times a month, we bring parents (whose children have a lot of absences) into the office to talk about truancy,” Cochrane said. “We try to educate them about truancy and avoid taking their children from them.
“The law states that if a child does not go to school, parents can be fined for a first offense, or be forced to attend school with the child all day, or be jailed up to five days for the second offense.
"It's extremely important that parents understand the gravity of truancy – both short-term and long-term,” Cochrane said.
“We are committed to promoting student attendance and the critical need for attendance in each student’s achievement,” Cline explained. “We want to do everything possible to ensure that students are in attendance every day.”