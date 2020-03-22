Wyoming County Schools preschool enrollment, previously scheduled for today, March 23, has been canceled.
Wyoming County Schools will be providing two days of meals – two breakfasts and two lunches – for any student today, March 23, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Pick-up locations include Baileysville Elementary and Middle School as well as Oceana, Pineville, and Mullens middle schools.
Additionally, Glen Fork, Herndon Consolidated, Huff Consolidated, and Road Branch elementary/middle schools will be participating at their schools.
“Volunteer bus drivers” will also be making deliveries on their normal runs.
For questions or concerns, phone 304-732-6262 extension 1101 or email the school principal:
• Baileysville Elementary and Middle, principal Christie R. Dameron at cdameron@k12.wv.us
• Berlin McKinney Elementary, principal Robert D. Lyons at rlyons@k12.wv.us
• Glen Fork Elementary and Middle, principal Amanda E. Hylton at ahylton@k12.wv.us
• Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle, principal Janet M. McKinney at jmmckinn@k12.wv.us
• Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle, principal Carolyn K. Hatfield at ckhatfie@k12.wv.us
• Mullens Elementary, principal Brenda S. Willingham at bwilling@k12.wv.us
• Mullens Middle, principal Jordan A. McBride at jordan.mcbride@k12.wv.us
• Oceana Middle, principal Shanda R. Lester at srlester@k12.wv.us
• Pineville Elementary, principal Alisha G. Deskins at agdeskin@k12.wv.us
• Pineville Middle, principal Brian J. Dillon at bjdillon@k12.wv.us
• Road Branch Elementary and Middle, principal Darlene G. Osborne at dgosborn@k12.wv.us
• Westside High, principal Keith A. Stewart at kastewar@k12.wv.us
• Wyoming County East High, principal Mallory L. Green at mlgreen@k12.wv.us
• Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, principal Kimberly A. Sibo-Runion at karunion@k12.wv.us
– Mary Catherine Brooks