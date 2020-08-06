Reopening Wyoming County schools has been mapped out with the focus on student and staff safety as much as is possible in the face of the continuing health threat from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Every portion of the current reopening plan is subject to change at any time due to the pandemic, according to officials.
The central office staff has been working out the details since early spring, knowing that at some point schools would be reopened, Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, explained.
“We had to wait on guidance from the state Department of Education, and they were quick with it,” she said.
Guidance from the county Health Department has also been critical, Cline noted.
The county is exceeding requirements to try to ensure the safety of all students. Students will have their temperatures checked as they get on the bus along with a brief screening process. This will be followed by another temperature check when they arrive at school.
High school students will have their temperatures checked by a system that checks and records the temperatures of hundreds of students per second as they enter the building.
If a student has a temperature, then that student, recognized through infrared technology, can be pulled for an individualized check.
If the same student displays a temperature the following day, then he/she will again be pulled from class for a more thorough check.
In the elementary and middle schools, students will have their temperatures checked at no-contact “temperature stations” as they enter the buildings.
On the bus, students will be required to keep their face masks on at all times, Cline emphasized.
In the classrooms, the face mask requirement will be relaxed somewhat; however, students will have to wear them when in groups.
Assemblies will be limited to 25.
“We are going to do our very best,” Cline said of protecting students' safety.
Currently, Wyoming County Schools are set to reopen Sept. 8 on a staggered schedule as follows:
• On Sept. 8, only first-, fifth-, and ninth-graders will attend.
• On Sept. 9, only second-, sixth-, and 10th-graders will be in school.
• On Sept. 10, third-, seventh-, and 11th-graders will be in the classroom.
• On Sept. 11, kindergarten students and fourth-, eighth- and 12th-graders will attend.
• On Sept. 14, all students in kindergarten through 12th grades will attend classes.
• Kindergarten registration is scheduled for Aug. 27, with open house activities scheduled for Sept. 10. Kindergarten students will attend for the first time on Sept. 11.
• Pre-kindergarten registration is set Aug. 28, and open house activities are set for Sept. 15. The first day for pre-kindergarten students is Sept. 17.
Face coverings will be required when students are in groups and disposable masks will be provided for students and staff at the schools.
Face coverings will not be required during instructional activities in the classroom.
Social distancing will be required and classroom seating arrangements will be modified to follow the six-foot distancing protocol.
Three learning options are being provided for students: in-person (in school) learning, virtual instruction, and homeschooling.
For students who attend school or use in-person instruction, classes will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week.
Remote learning will be used each Wednesday while schools are being deep cleaned. School personnel will report each Wednesday.
Students will be issued a computerized device to use at home on Wednesdays. WiFi hot spots will be available at all county schools.
Assignments will be accessed through LiveGrades and classroom teachers.
For students whose parents choose the virtual learning option, instruction will be “delivered digitally.”
Kindergarten through fourth-grade students will be enrolled in four core courses.
Grades five through eight will require five courses: four core classes and one health class.
In grades 9-12, students will be enrolled in six courses.
Parents must have completed the proper forms in order for their child to be enrolled in virtual instruction and commit to one semester in the program.
Both students and parents must also complete a virtual education orientation unit.
Assignments must be submitted each week and weekly communication with the school is required.
County teachers will provide instruction for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Students in grades six through 12 will use WV Learns.
Parents who decide on the homeschool option are essentially removing their child/children from the county school system and must meet state homeschooling laws.
Parents must provide notice to the county school system of their intent to homeschool children and the person providing instruction must have a high school diploma.
Students must be assessed annually by a certified teacher.
Homeschooled high school students do not receive credits toward graduation.
For more information, contact John Henry, student services and attendance director, at jjhenry@k12.wv.us or phone 304-732-6262, extension 1123.