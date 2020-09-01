Wyoming County Schools ready for students' return; Nearly 750 students will participate in virtual classes

“We're as close to ready as we can be,” Deirdre Cline, Wyoming County Schools superintendent, told board of education members Monday during their meeting.
Students are scheduled to return to the classroom Tuesday and will see several changes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to officials.
Since returning Aug. 25, professional and service personnel have been participating in a variety of in-service and professional development sessions in preparation of the unprecedented school year ahead.
Students will attend Monday and Tuesday, then Thursday and Friday. Classrooms will be deep-cleaned Wednesday while students work from home, then again Saturday.
All students will be supplied with iPads (kindergarten-second grade) or Chromebooks (third-12th grade) for working at home on Wednesday or in the event of an extended closure due to an increase in the spread of the virus within the county.
The electronic devices have not all been delivered as yet so teachers have prepared work students can take home and complete.
Custodians and bus drivers have been trained in the use of chemicals and sprayers for disinfecting facilities and buses.
All schools will have the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed, including masks, shields, and other items, according to Jeff Hylton, director of safety and transportation.
Buses have been equipped with hand sanitizer dispensers, so that children can use it as they get on the bus.
Students will have their temperatures checked before getting on the bus and answer a few Covid-related questions, Cline said.
Their temperatures will be checked again upon entering the school buildings.
“We're hoping parents check them at home and keep them at home if they are sick,” Mike Prichard, board president, said.
Cline said officials are going above what is required in order to safeguard students and staff.
Parents/guardians of nearly 750 county students have elected to participate in virtual classes at home for at least one semester, no matter what happens in the county schools. Those classes will be provided through West Virginia Virtual School, provided through the West Virginia Department of Education.
Parents who have registered for the virtual classes have until today, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. to return to “brick and mortar” classrooms in the county, according to officials.