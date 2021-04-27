Four Wyoming County residents have been arrested in connection with drug-related charges.
Joseph Todd Landis, 52, of Lynco, was stopped for an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker on Rt. 971 in Lynco.
His passengers were his wife, Tabetha Dawn Landis, 33, and Timothy Scott Osborne, 49, of Cyclone.
Osborne told deputies he had an outstanding arrest warrant for battery against him, so they took him into custody.
Following a search of the vehicle, individual packages of methamphetamine and heroin, prepared for sale, were found.
All three were then charged with possession with intent to deliver each of the drugs.
Landis also had a firearm in his possession.
Additionally, a set of digital scales was found in the vehicle.
Their bonds were set at $100,000 each and the three were transported to Southern Regional Jail.
Investigating officers include Deputy Jacob Stafford, Cpl. Christian Hedinger and Sgt. Matt Lane.
•
In an unrelated incident, Jessie James Sprouse Jr., 56, of Oceana, was charged in connection with illegal drug activity.
Sprouse was walking in Valley Park Addition, in Lynco, when deputies stopped to talk with him.
He admitted to having suboxone, a schedule III controlled substance, in his wallet.
Upon further investigation, a plastic bag containing 11 small bags of methamphetamine, packaged for sale, were also found on Sprouse.
He also had approximately $1,900 in cash.
Sprouse was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of suboxone.
His bond was set at $50,000 and he was transported to Southern Regional Jail.
Chief Deputy Don Cook is the investigating officer.
– Mary Catherine Brooks