Wyoming County Schools is partnering with the WVU Extension Office to offer the Energy Express program June 21-July 29 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at three locations: Berlin McKinney Elementary, Mullens Elementary, and Pineville Elementary schools.
Energy Express is an award-winning, six-week summer reading and nutrition program for children in rural West Virginia.
Any student in kindergarten through third grade can attend the program, which focuses on reading, writing, the arts, and nutrition.
More than 3,000 children across West Virginia will gain or maintain reading levels during the summer program “through creative, colorful and captivating uses of art, drama and vocabulary,” according to a spokesperson.
With the help of volunteers and mentors, students will enjoy a daily read-aloud to further enhance comprehension and fluency.
Through the hard work and dedication of school cooks, children will also be provided two nutritional meals each day.
“If your child’s school is not a host site, your student can attend one of the three being offered,” according to Johnathan Henry, assistant schools superintendent.
Wyoming County Schools bus drivers will be providing transportation to and from the three locations.
For more information about bus routes for the Energy Express program, contact Jeff Hylton at 304-732-6262, extension 1301.
For more information about the Energy Express program, contact Johnathan Henry at 304-732-6262, extension 1103.
Mary Catherine Brooks