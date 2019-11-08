The October term of the Wyoming County grand jury returned the following indictments, according to Prosecutor Mike Cochrane:
Jamie W. Church, 41, Hanover, fleeing with reckless disregard, obstruction, battery on officer, and fleeing on foot.
Randy Lee Hurley, 52, Long Branch, fleeing with reckless disregard and driving suspended.
Johnathan East, 30, Mullens, two counts of third degree sexual assault.
Benjamin Hall, 30, North Springs, first degree sexual assault.
Jason C. Foley, 39, Pineville, malicious assault and battery.
David Weese, 43, Hiawatha, attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and conspiracy.
Derek Milam, 21, Covel, attempted murder, wanton endangerment, conspiracy, and malicious wounding.
David Nelson, 59, Lashmeet, three counts of attempted murder.
Gavin Mongold, 36, Glen Rogers, murder.
John W. Workman, 50, Cyclone, felony escape.
Brandon P. Shrewsbury, 37, Stephenson, grand larceny.
Adam R. Walker, 34, Brenton, possession with intent.
Dewayne G. Bishop, 25, Long Branch, possession with intent, fleeing, and possession without a prescription.
Steven R. Fortner, 32, Oceana, second degree robbery and conspiracy.
Michael K. Hawks, 52, Brenton, two counts of driving revoked – third.
Jessica M. Ritchie, 37, Glen Fork, attempted arson, burglary, and assault on an officer.
Landon A. Kennedy, 51, Long Branch, two counts of first degree sexual assault.
James R. Browning, 85, Hanover, wanton endangerment and shooting within 500 feet of dwelling.
Jonathan Newcomb, 41, Brenton, cultivation.
Christopher Shrewsbury, 20, Odd, grand larceny and destruction of property.
Trever P. Shrewsbury, 20, Covel, grand larceny, destruction of property, and receiving stolen property.
Freda L. Lane, 39, Brenton, counterfeiting, conspiracy, and false pretenses.
Everett Watts, 40, Pineville, counterfeiting, conspiracy, and false pretenses.
T.J. Fleenor, 49, Oceana, third degree domestic battery.
Sheila M. Blake, 49, Glen Rogers, embezzlement.
Jarel W. Hurley, 33, Oceana, 260 counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
James Blackburn, 48, Oceana, child abuse with injury and domestic battery.
Nathan Ameling, 28, Matheny, burglary, grand larceny, and destruction of property.
Kenneth Clement Jr., 29, Robson, grand larceny, destruction of property, and conspiracy.
Justin A. Stover, 29, Kincaid, grand larceny, destruction of property, and conspiracy.
Kenneth Vickers, 51, Robson, grand larceny, destruction of property, and conspiracy.
Richard Walker II, 30, Kincaid, grand larceny, destruction of property, and conspiracy.
Donald J. Duty, 47, Pineville, grand larceny.
Clayburn D. Bishop, 48, Long Branch, six counts of delivery of controlled substance.
Howard S. Blankenship III, 40, Long Branch, delivery of controlled substance.
Richard M. Blackburn, 46, Long Branch, delivery of controlled substance.
Randy L. Hurley, 52, Long Branch, delievery of controlled substance and conspiracy.
Aaron R. Kenneda, 39, Long Branch, four counts of delivery of controlled substance.
Justin R. Morgan, 37, Long Branch, five counts of delivery of controlled substance and conspiracy.
Dickie L. Bailey, 44, Pineville, six counts of delivery of controlled substance.
Judy Hurley, 54, Long Branch, delivery of controlled substance.
Kenneth Kenneda, 54, Jumping Branch, delivery of controlled substance.
Trampas Morgan, 46, Brenton, two counts of delivery of controlled substance.
Bobby Testerman, 54, Hanover, delivery of controlled substance.
Richard E. Thomas, 31, Long Branch, three counts of delivery of controlled substance.
Arland W. Toler, 54, Hanover, delivery of controlled substance.
Clayton S. Toler, 33, Oceana, six counts of delivery of controlled substance, conspiracy, and child neglect.
Arthur J. Woolum, 54, Coal Mountain, delivery of controlled substance.
Darron L. Morgan, 54, Long Branch, delivery of controlled substance.