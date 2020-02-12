The February term of the Wyoming County grand jury returned the following indictments, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cochrane:
Russell McBride, 42, Covel, two counts of breaking and entering.
Christopher C. Reed, 34, Wyoming, possession with intent to deliver and felon in possession of firearm.
Brandi Burgess, 34, Pineville, DUI third offense, driving revoked, and obstruction.
Christopher Shrewsbury, 20, Stephenson, fleeing with reckless disregard, possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit a felony, and obstruction.
Brandon E. Lambert, 30, Herndon, malicious wounding, destruction of property, felon in possession of firearm, and obstruction.
Bobby Allen Jr., 37, Cyclone, fleeing with reckless disregard, domestic battery, two counts of assault on an officer, and obstruction.
Cassie Green, 35, Brenton, possession with intent to deliver.
Kenneth Hardy, 41, Mullens, burglary, destruction of property, petit larceny, fleeing, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
James Hammond, 42, Greenville, sexual abuse by a parent.
Keith Tex Hatfield, 40, Pineville, grand larceny and petit larceny.
Michael D. Kennedy, 39, Oceana, strangulation, second degree sexual assault, malicious assault, and domestic battery.
Stephanie Dixon, 51, Oceana, burglary.
Darrell Reese, 44, Kincaid, grand larceny, destruction of property, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Nathaniel Keiling, 38, Covel, 20 counts of incest, 20 counts of first degree sexual assault, and 20 counts of sexual abuse by a parent.
Frances Keiling, 73, Corinne, 56 counts of incest, 56 counts of first degree sexual assault, and 56 counts of sexual abuse by a guardian.
Sidney Allen, 23, Brenton, third degree sexual assault.
Ronald Osborne, 66, Cyclone, child neglect with injury.
Oakley J. Bailey, 40, Pineville, strangulation, malicious assault, and domestic battery.
Tandy H. Shores, 62, Brenton, 10 counts of incest, 10 counts of first degree sexual assault, and 10 counts of sexual abuse by a parent.
Jonathan Cline, 40, Lynco, three counts of distribution of child pornography.
Jason Brumfield, 36, Pineville, possession with intent to deliver and DUI.
Donald Duty Jr., 48, Pineville, grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Ricky “Duke” Morgan, 58, Long Branch, nine counts of delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a felony, child neglect, and maintaining a drug dwelling.
Ricky Dewayne Morgan, 40, Long Branch, nine counts of delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a felony, and child neglect.
An indictment is an accusation, or criminal charge, that a person has committed a crime; that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.