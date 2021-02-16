The following indictments were returned by the February term of the Wyoming County grand jury, according to Prosecutor Mike Cochrane:
• Bobbi Laxton, 39, Pineville, three counts of conspiracy and maintaining a drug dwelling.
• Bobby Tilley, domestic battery third offense.
• Michelle Green, 36, Beckley, grand larceny, petit larceny, and destruction of property.
• Christopher York, 39, Kopperston, first degree sexual abuse.
• Kayla D. Dunford, 32, Clear Fork, conspiracy and three counts of aiding and abetting.
• Joshua C. Mitchell, 30, Ravencliff, conspiracy, three counts of robbery, malicious assault, grand larceny, and fleeing reckless.
• Jake C. Tilley, 25, Mullens, conspiracy, three counts of robbery, malicious assault, and battery.
• Angela E. Gibson, 44, Hanover, grand larceny.
• William S. Reedy, 32, Allen Junction, grand larceny and conspiracy.
• Eddie Graham, 40, Mullens, possession of fentanyl and burglary.
• Cody S. Steele, 32, Mullens, first degree sexual assault.
• Derrick Laxton, 28, Pineville, three counts of conspiracy and maintaining a drug dwelling.
• Justin Laxton, 30, Pineville, three counts of conspiracy and maintaining a drug dwelling.
• Rodney Hart Jr., 29, Narrows, Va., fleeing/DUI.
• Matthew S. Gulley, 25, Sun Hill, burglary.
• Christopher York, 31, Kopperston, two counts of failure to register.
• Joseph L. Williams, 42, McGraws, wanton endangerment.
• Howard Gibson, 61, Glen Rogers, third degree sexual assault.
• Dan Wesley, 43, Jesse, 23 counts of failure to register.
• Robert E. Graham, 50, Pineville, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Larry Powers III, 27, McGraws, two counts of possession of fentanyl and possession of controlled substance.
• Adam Graybeal, 40, Pineville, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, and driving revoked third offense.
• Adam C. Blankenship, 34, Cyclone, fleeing with reckless disregard, possession of controlled substance, driving revoked, obstruction, and fleeing on foot.
• Nicholas Wilson, 41, Pineville, possession of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, and shoplifting.
• Aaron Lee Cook, 36, Rockview, burglary, four counts of violation of a DVP, and domestic battery.
• Eva Pelphrey, 50, Matheny, possession of fentanyl.
• Jeremiah Adkins, 39, Pineville, possession with intent.
• Joshua J. Kennedy, 33, Simon, burglary and violation of protective order.
• Bobby Riddles, 46, Oceana, possession with intent to deliver, possession less than 15 grams, and driving suspended.
• John R. Mullins, 42, Matoaka, malicious assault and domestic battery.
• Eric M. Wilson, 42, Cyclone, malicious assault.
• Jamie L. Cline, 38, Kopperston, possession with intent to deliver and domestic assault.
• Cassandra Gray, 37, Lynco, DUI causing death.
• Kassandra Justus, 28, Pineville, child neglect with injury, domestic battery, battery of an officer, obstruction, and fleeing.
• Harold G. Lane, 44, Brenton, DUI third offense and driving revoked.
• Hunter J. Walker, 26, Oceana, possession of fentanyl.
• Leemariyante O. Lewis, 23, Akron, Ohio, possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
• Lashawna Huff, 26, Hanover, grand larceny.
• Martin Hunt Jr., 49, Cyclone, burglary.
• Michael K. Hawks, 53, Pineville, driving revoked third offense.
• Allen Workman, 46, Huntington, burglary and grand larceny.