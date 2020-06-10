With 26 of 27 precincts reporting, there were few surprises in the Wyoming County returns.
“I’m happily surprised,” Jewell Aguilar, county clerk, said of the election.
With the exception of a few technical glitches on the website, the election ran smoothly, she noted.
“It went smoother than I anticipated, with all the changes we’ve had,” Aguilar said.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic threat, every registered voter in the state was given the one-time opportunity to cast an absentee ballot this time which added immeasurable work to the clerk’s office.
Combined with the early voter ballots, the absentee ballots could make up half the ballots this time, she explained.
“And we could still get more absentee ballots in the mail in the next couple of days – as long as they were postmarked by today,” Aguilar said Tuesday night. “We got 52 in the mail today.”
Jason Mullins will continue to hold the District 1/Mullens commission seat on the ballot. He was challenged by political newcomer Eugene McMillion, who was a 33-year county employee before he recently retired. Both are Democrats. Mullins took 1,403 votes; McMillion had 862 in unofficial returns.
“I’m absolutely thrilled with the results,” Mullins said. “I look forward to serving the people of Wyoming County for another term.
“We anticipate a lot of new infrastructure projects over the next few years, with more advances in the tourism industry and expansions to the county economy through the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System,” Mullins said.
Roger Snow will take the Division 1 seat currently held by J.R. Boles. He was challenged by Jeff Dunigon in the nonpartisan race. Snow had 2,681 votes and Dunigon had 1,628 in unofficial returns.
Boles will retire Dec. 31 and did not seek re-election.
Magistrates Donald “Craig” Cook, Division 2, and Jeff Barlow, Division 3, were unopposed.
Assessor Michael E. Cook, prosecuting attorney Micheal Cochrane, and Chief Deputy Brad Ellison, candidate for sheriff, along with Sefton Stewart for county surveyor were all unopposed.
•
Richie Walker narrowly upset Betty England in the bid for the District 2 board of education seat. In unofficial returns, Walker had 1,634 votes; England took 1,294.
Also running for the District 2 seat were David Thompson, with 935 votes, and Verdis Wall with 735 votes.
Mike Prichard retained his District 1 seat over challenger Nathan England. Prichard took 1,948 votes, while England had 1,219.
A maximum of two board of education members from a single district may hold office. Because there is already a sitting board member from each of the three districts, the top vote-getter in each of the two districts represented on the ballot will serve. The two elected will take office July 1.
Remaining board members include Morgan K. “Mike” Davis (District 1/Mullens areas), Allan R. Stiltner (District 2/Pineville areas), and Douglas E. Lester (District 3/Oceana areas).