Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Wyoming County, the courthouse will again be restricted to employees only beginning Thursday, Oct. 1.
A deputy will continue to be stationed at the door for those who need information, but visitors will not be allowed inside, according to Sheriff Randy Brooks.
For the past few weeks, a deputy has been stationed at the entrance to check visitors' temperatures and to limit the number of visitors inside each office.
“We are trying to protect the public as well as courthouse employees,” explained Jason Mullins, county commission president.
All the offices will be staffed and conducting business, Mullins said, but visitors will not be allowed inside.
It would be nearly impossible for courthouse business to continue if the virus spread through the courthouse employees, especially with the general election coming up, according to officials. Nearly all county business would have to be temporarily halted if that happened.
On Monday, the county Health Department reported 119 positive lab tests since the pandemic began, with 29 cases currently active. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported the fourth death in the county from Covid-19 Tuesday morning, a 79-year-old female. Three victims are hospitalized and 90 cases have recovered, according to the statement.
As of Tuesday, Baileysville and Glen Fork schools remain closed due to Covid-19 cases. Westside High is also closed, with staff and students told to self-isolate through Oct. 6. The county Career and Technical Center re-opened Sept. 24 after closing on Sept. 10 due to the virus.
Courthouse business such as paying taxes, renewing licenses, obtaining a marriage license, among others can be handled through the yellow drop box outside the courthouse entrance, by email, online, or by phone, according to Jewell Aguilar, county clerk.
“Our (virus) numbers are going up, our schools are being closed,” Aguilar emphasized, “and we are trying to protect the public.”
The yellow dropbox, located at the side entrance, makes it convenient for residents to drop off their tax payments or other documents. Receipts and licenses will be returned by mail.
Office holders and courthouse employees will work daily to make it as easy as possible for residents to conduct business, Mullins said.
The commission will re-examine the situation during their regular Nov. 4 meeting, Aguilar said.
The grand jury proceedings scheduled for Oct. 5 have been canceled and will be rescheduled for another time, Aguilar noted.
The courthouse lobby will be open for early voting Oct. 21-31 during regular business hours, Aguilar said.
“We will allow up to three voters at one time,” she said.
Additional early voting locations include Hanover Public Library, Mullens City Hall, and Oceana City Hall during regular business hours.
Social distancing requirements (at least six feet between people) will be followed at all four sites, Aguilar said.
Poll workers will also offer masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers to voters.
Those who would prefer to vote by absentee ballot have until Oct. 28 to phone the clerk's office and request a ballot, she noted.
State officials are offering voters the choice of voting from home, via an absentee ballot, to encourage those who might be afraid, due to the pandemic, of voting in person on election day.
The deadline to return the absentee ballot by hand is Nov. 2, she said.
By mail, the ballot must be post marked on election day.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 13.
Election day is Nov. 3; polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Updated information is posted on the courthouse Facebook page.
For more information, phone the courthouse at 304-732-8000.