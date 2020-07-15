Wyoming County Health Department has confirmed the 10th positive case of Covid-19.
No demographic information relating to the case is being released in order to protect the privacy of the victim, according to officials.
Contact tracing is underway to ensure the safety of close contacts and to prevent further transmission.
Appropriate quarantine and monitoring measures have also been put into place.
The Department of Health and Human Services lists Wyoming County with seven confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning. Often, the state numbers lag the local count.
As the number of positive cases increase, residents are reminded to remain vigilant, practice social distancing (maintain at least six feet from others), wash hands often, wear a mask or face covering in public, avoid crowds, frequently clean heavily-used surfaces such as door knobs, keyboards, countertops, among others, and stay home whenever possible.
– Mary Catherine Brooks