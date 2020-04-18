Wyoming County is behind in responding to the Census count, according to a Census HUB spokesperson.
The U.S. Census Bureau has mailed detailed information on how to respond to the population count questionnaire – either online, by phone, or by mail.
Additionally, Mullens Opportunity Center (MOC) is serving as a Census HUB for Wyoming County to assist people in filling out and submitting the Census form. The program is part of the #CountMeInWV program and the service is free.
Charlene Cook, census project coordinator, stresses the importance of being counted in the 2020 Census.
For the next 10 years, the information collected will be used to determine community funding, congressional and legislative representation, among other issues.
With so much at stake, residents are required by law to respond.
Those who fail to return the official questionnaire can expect a visit from a Census taker between May and July.
The population count will drive billions of dollars in federal funding over the coming decade to support roads, health care, education, disaster relief, among numerous other programs.
Census results can shape the future of communities with the collected data used to determine which communities will receive federal funding for such services as medical clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives, and other assistance programs.
Additionally, the count determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and is used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
•
For every West Virginian who is not counted, the state loses about $3,000 in revenue, according to the spokesperson.
“You might think of yourself as contributing about $3,000 to the state of West Virginia to hold down sales tax, income tax, gas taxes and all the other expenses incurred by the state of West Virginia,” the spokesperson said.
The HUB staff will hold a free $100 raffle for all those who call 304-294-6188 and ask for help or report that they have responded to the Census questionnaire.
Your call will be returned and, if you can provide as many as five names of people you have talked to about the Census, you could receive as much as $150 from the drawing, according to the spokesperson.
Names will only be used for the purpose of the drawing and will not be provided to the Census Bureau or any other entity. The drawing will be conducted live on the MOC Facebook page May 13 at 4 p.m.
•
Every 10 years since 1790, the U.S. Census Bureau has conducted a count of every person in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. Territories: Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
This year, for the 24th time, every man, woman and child will again be counted as is required by the U.S. Constitution.
By December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress as required by law.
By March 31, 2021, the Census Bureau will have sent redistricting counts to states and the information will be used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.