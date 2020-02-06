Wyoming County became the 13th county in West Virginia Wednesday to adopt a resolution protecting the right of citizens to bear arms.
The resolutions are designed to prohibit the enforcement of gun control policies that are perceived as a violation of the Second Amendment.
Micheal Cochrane, county prosecutor, drafted the resolution and read it for the record.
“...In addition to the individual rights to keep and bear arms as enshrined in the United States and West Virginia Constitutions, the County Commission of Wyoming County, West Virginia is mindful of the deep cultural and historic roots of hunting with Wyoming County, as well as the many conservation and wildlife management benefits to be derived from responsible game management through hunting...”
Through the resolution, the commission upholds the Constitution of the United States, “including all the rights bestowed in the Second Amendment,” Cochrane emphasized.
Sam Muscari offered the motion; Randall Aliff provided the second.
The resolution passed with a 3-0 vote.
“I’m just an old Wyoming County boy,” Aliff commented.
“I was born and raised with guns.
“It’s not the gun that kills, it’s the person behind the gun,” Aliff, a former county sheriff, emphasized.
Brad Toler, representing the Baileysville Sportsman’s Club, lauded the commission for the resolution, also indicating it is the person behind the trigger that kills.
A resident of Huff Creek also thanked the commission for the resolution and quoted from James 4:17, “If anyone, then, knows the good they ought to do and doesn’t do it, it is sin for them.”
“On behalf of me and my family,” he told commissioners, “you have our support.”
The Second Amendment reads, “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
The amendment was ratified Dec. 15, 1791 as part of the Bill of Rights.