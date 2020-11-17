PINEVILLE – Wyoming County Board of Education members approved the new Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan Monday evening, with a total estimated price tag of just over $31 million.
“This is not a next-year plan,” emphasized Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent. “This is a 10-year plan.”
The Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, which outlines a proposed plan of action and suggested projects for the county school system through 2030, must now be approved by the state Board of Education as well as the West Virginia School Building Authority.
A 24-member committee, made up of school employees and community members from across the county, approved the proposal presented by McKinley Architecture of Charleston, who participated in the meeting through Zoom.
The committee worked for a year on the plan, Cline told board members.
It was a “very lengthy and tedious process,” she explained.
The most significant proposal in the plan is constructing a new school in Mullens to house 400 students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.
After comprehensive inspections of the county's 14 schools, McKinley Architecture described two in “poor condition,” and both those schools are located in Mullens – the elementary and the middle school, Cline said.
The price tag for the new school is estimated at nearly $19 million.
Committee members also suggested transferring or auctioning the current Mullens Middle property, which previously served as Mullens High School for several decades, and demolishing the existing Mullens Elementary building.
Additional priority proposals include renovating Berlin McKinney Elementary, Oceana Middle and Pineville Middle, as well as turfing both high schools' football fields and renovating the track and field facilities, along with upgrades and renovations to several other schools.
The football fields are in very poor condition at both schools, Cline noted, and athletics are an important part of the county's culture as well as give students “a place to belong.”
Additionally, at some point in the coming 10 years, Westside High's HVAC will be replaced at a cost of just over $4 million. The school opened in 2002.
Wyoming County East High School, which opened in 1998, had its HVAC replaced a few years ago.
The 10-year plan also proposes changing the current grade configurations to pre-kindergarten to fifth grades (from the current pre-kindergarten to fourth grade) as elementary school, grades six to eight (from the current fifth grade to eighth) as middle school, and keeping grades 9 to 12 as high school.
Additional suggestions in the plan include creating health centers at each school, increasing Career and Technical Center offerings, and dedicating more instruction time to math and science courses.
Very few of the proposals will be completed immediately and the plan can be changed at any time as needed, but those amendments have to be approved by the state Board of Education and the state School Building Authority, according to officials.
The initial 10-year plan included closing Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School. That proposal, however, was removed from the plan presented to the board Monday after numerous complaints from the community.
In addition to conducting the public hearing (required to provide time for public comments concerning the plan) and the ensuing meeting (also required after the hearing to conduct the board's vote) in the central office conference room, the proceedings were also made available to the public through Zoom and teleconference. No one from any of the three forums offered any comments.
The meeting was previously scheduled Oct. 29 and had to be rescheduled due to the ongoing health threat from the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, the county was designated red on the West Virginia Department of Education's color-coded map. The five-color map system – with green noting the least contagious and red indicating the highest transmission rate – determines the immediate threat from the virus and regulates how school and school-related activities can be conducted.