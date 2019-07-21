Researchers at West Virginia University and Virginia Tech are part of a four-university team which has won a grant to study how secondary materials “residues” from logging can be utilized.
The WVU and VT researchers will be joined by colleagues from Auburn University in Alabama and the University of Maine to try to determine the best uses for residues, or the clippings left over from logging, while taking into account environmental concerns and possible economic benefits and costs across the eastern United States.
According to a news release by VT, residues are often left on site after logging due to costs of transportation but may provide an economic opportunity including ongoing research to use residues as an energy source.
Chad Bolding, an associate professor at VT’s College of Natural Resources and Environment, will lead that university’s portion of the study which will cover Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
“A goal of this project is to determine the procedures used and the profitability of residue collection in the eastern United States,” Bolding said in the release. “And to see if we can optimize the system by reducing costs and making residues a more viable option as a renewable energy source.”
Funded by a $1 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative, the study will break the entire eastern U.S. into four regions to specify the results to each location.
“Each of the four regions is unique in terrain, tree species, and climate,” Bolding said in the release. “Even within each region, there are different variables to contend with. Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina are important forestry states, with slopes that are more gentle and easier to grow and harvest plantation forests on short rotations.”
Along with possible economic benefits, the researchers will look into environmental benefits and concerns with sediment erosion being listed as a key concern.
According to the release, the study will take three years to complete.
“It’s a very exciting project to be working on,” Bolding said. “It’s very challenging, but by working regionally, I think it will be easier to get a clearer picture of what’s taking place across the eastern United States and where we can go next. I think this work is going to greatly expand what we know about residue collection, and it could have a positive impact on renewable energy in the eastern U.S.”
