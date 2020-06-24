The National Institute on Drug Abuse is allocating $221,692 for West Virginia University to support a study entitled “Assessing the Impact of Opioid Prescription Duration Limits,” and will help further WVU’s understanding on factors contributing to the opioid crisis.
WVU to study the impact of opioid prescription duration limits
Ethel Cantley (nee Littleton), 73, of Parma Heights, OH, passed away on June 21, 2020 at Holy Family Hospice in Parma. She was born November 29, 1946 in Rock Creek, WV. Mrs. Cantley had been a resident of the Cleveland, OH area for many years. She was an animal lover and she also enjoyed jig…
Geneva Carol "Sally", 82, of Marianna, died Saturday, June 20, RGH, Beckley. Graveside service 11 am, Wednesday, June 24, Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
Coetta Lynn Wray, 68, of Oceana, WV, died Friday, June 19, at home. Funeral 2 pm, Wednesday, June 24, Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Burial in Atwell Family Cemetery, Oceana, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.