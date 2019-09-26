WVU Tech to host W.Va. Mine Wars expert Oct. 3

WVU Tech’s annual Rice Lecture will host guest lecturer Dr. Lou Martin Thursday, Oct. 3 to present “Guards or Thugs, Miner or Anarchists: Historical Interpretations of the West Virginia Mine Wars.”
The lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m., and will focus on how more than a century of competing interpretations of events, such as the March on Logan and the Matewan Massacre, have shaped public memory of the period. Martin will also examine on-going efforts to preserve the history of the Mine Wars.
“Dr. Martin is an associate professor at Chatham University. He is author of Smokestacks in the Hills: Rural-Industrial Workers in West Virginia and co-editor of Culture, Class and Politics in Modern Appalachia,” a WVU Tech press release stated. “The WVU graduate is a founder and board member of the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum.”
Founded in 2009 in honor of WVU Tech professor and noted historian, Dr. Otis K. Rice, the Rice Lecture series invites experts to campus to share their research and expertise on historical events related to the Mountain State.
The event is free and open to the public.
