WVU Tech to host Homecoming festivities next week, including State of Tech address

WVU Tech will host its annual Homecoming festivities next week, inviting the local community to enjoy in on the fun throughout the weekend.
According to a WVU Tech press release, weekday activities are geared towards students with a series of Campus Cup challenges, including team-based games, trivia and a lip sync battle, however, Homecoming weekend, which includes Friday and Saturday, will host a number of community activities.
Campus President Carolyn Long will deliver the annual State of Tech address Friday at 3:30 p.m., in the Administration and Extension Building auditorium located at 410 Neville St. in Beckley.
There will also be a ribbon-cutting Friday at 6:30 p.m. to mark the opening of the University's new Barrett-Kelley Athletic Hall of Fame located at 720 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley, followed by the unveiling of a new Welcome Wall.
Those would like to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony are to RSVP to acritch1@mail.wvu.edu.
Saturday's community activities include the annual Homecoming parade along S. Kanawha St. through campus beginning at 10:30 a.m. followed by the unveiling of a new display in Carter Hall honoring WVU Tech's Alumni of Distinction.
Saturday evening, the community is invited to cheer on the Golden Bears at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex for men's and women's soccer games at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The university will host a tailgate at the complex starting at 2 p.m.
For the full schedule and to see the parade route, visit homecoming.wvutech.edu.
