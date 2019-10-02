Monty the Golden Bear is back at WVU Tech with his famous “Monty’s Arcade,” Saturday during Beckley’s annual Chili Night.
The arcade will be hosted in the auditorium of the WVU Tech Administration and Extension Building at 410 Neville St., and will be packed with activities, challenges and demonstrations. Visitors will also have a chance to meet WVU Tech students and faculty as they learn about everything from automobiles and airplanes to investigating a mock crime scene.
Other activities will introduce kids and families to chemistry, biology, engineering, nursing, augmented reality, mathematics and accounting.
Visitors will receive WVU Tech giveaways as supplies last. The event is free and open to the public.
Jordan Nelson