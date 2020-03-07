WVU Tech will host its Golden Bear Alumni Weekend with a special dinner today, honoring three outstanding graduates.
The dinner will begin at 5 p.m., honoring Lindsay McDowall Davis, class of 2015, a corrosion engineer in the U.S. Air Force Corrosion Prevention and Control Office. McDowall is the 2020 Nelson Distinguished Young Alumni awardee.
The WVU Tech College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences will honor Jack Nuckols, Class of 1964, as Alumnus of the Year. Nuckols taught classes in and chaired the prestigious printing management degree program at WVU Tech for five decades.
Bob Dehart, Class of 1972, will be honored at the dinner as Alumnus of the Year for the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences. DeHart built a long-running career as a professional safety engineer, working on mega energy projects in Qatar and throughout the Middle East.
WVU Tech officials said they are expecting more than 100 attendees at the event, which will follow the Alumni basketball game scheduled for 1 p.m.
WVU Tech’s annual Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been moved to Homecoming Weekend scheduled for Oct. 23-24. More information about the Homecoming schedule will be released soon.
Visit alumni.wvutech.edu/golden-bear-alumni-weekend to find out more about Golden Bear Alumni Weekend.
Jordan Hatfield