West Virginia University Institute of Technology is bringing college football back to Beckley, WVU Tech Beckley Campus President Dr. Carolyn Long announced Thursday.
The Golden Bear field will be at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, Long said during her annual speech to the campus, this one taking place during a Homecoming week. The field is expected to be built and paid for within three years.
The campus president broke the good news, which city and county officials had been anticipating, during her annual speech to the campus.
"I don't want the athletic director to have a heart attack," Long said, joking. "It will be OK."
"I'm proud to announce today that we're going to be a part of a community-focused project," she said.
The project will place a field at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex on the East Beckley Bypass and will include a baseball field, several all-purpose fields, an area for track and field activities, a building that will include offices, locker rooms and places for facility needs.
The jewel in the crown, perhaps, is the football field, which will be converted from an existing soccer field.
"That football field will be used to bring football back to the city," said Long. "This is a project that is a win-win for everyone."
With completion of the fields, traveling sports teams will play at Beckley rather than passing by the city each summer.
"We don't want them to pass Beckley anymore," she said. "We want the families and the parents and the children that have a place of their own to be a part of this community, but it will also give the city an opportunity to bring back football."
WVU Tech will apply for grants and will be working with state officials to fund the project, said Long.
"None of the money for this field will come out of the Tech budget," she promised.
Long said the cooperation among officials at the college, City of Beckley and county will be an example to the world.
Mayor Rob Rappold said Thursday that plans are already underway.
"There is engineering work in progress to determine positioning of the various athletic fields," he said.