As part of its Return to Campus plan, WVU Tech will start testing students and staff Tuesday, Aug. 11, through Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Beckley campus.
WVU Tech testing for Covid-19
- WVU Tech
-
-
Obituaries
Lizzie Wills, 88, of Beckley, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
