New students pursuing computer engineering, computer science, electrical engineering or information systems at WVU Tech can now do so with help from the prestigious National Science Foundation.
Funded by a $650,000 NSF grant, the "Supporting Undergraduate Cohorts of Career-Ready Engineering and Science Scholars" program - or SUCCESS for short - is designed to boost academic support for students in these four majors.
The five-year program offers specialized student support in academics, funding to send students to conferences and competitions, practical undergraduate research experiences, career exploration and scholarships of up to $10,000 to help pay for their degree.
It's part of a greater effort to boost retention and success among college students.
"Students in the SUCCESS program will have some additional opportunities designed specifically to help them learn better, progress through their studies easier and, ultimately, to find greater success in applying their training to a career," said Dr. Kenan Hatipoglu, associate professor of electrical engineering and SUCCESS co-organizer.
Dr. Sanish Rai, assistant professor of computer science and the other half of the program's administrative team, said that the cohort-based initiative is also about early networking.
"The students in this program will share in these common experiences and will build a community within the greater student community here at WVU Tech," he said. "We're confident that this sense of community will help students not only reach out more readily when they need help, but that it will give them a starter network in these relate fields when they head out into the workforce."
In order to qualify for the program, students must be admitted to WVU Tech for the fall 2021 semester and demonstrate financial need by completing the FAFSA.
Interested students can learn more about the program or apply at nsfs-stem.wvutech.edu.