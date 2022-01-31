West Virginia University Institute of Technology has released its Fall 2021 Dean’s and President’s lists.
A total of 314 students earned honors during the fall semester.
In all, 179 students were named to the Dean’s List, having earned a 3.5 GPA or higher. The University’s President’s List included 135 students who earned a 4.0 GPA.
Students majoring in nursing or pre-nursing are listed under the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences lists.
These students were on the President's List from the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences:
Kirk Adams
Jacob Allen
Austin Angel
Jonathan Anguiano
Colby Atkins
Anna Baker
Brittan Barley
Matthew Blankenship
Katherine Bo
lEmily Bollinger
Carla Boone
Betty Brooks
Tanner Buchanan
Jacob Clock
Chloe Cook
Tristan Coots
Grant Davis
Amelia Dorman
Ezra Drumheller
Sabra Feather
Leonor Pereira Ferreira
Amber Fleshman
Aickele Ddana Francisco
Raeana Green
Abigail Gregory
Katherine Haga
Emily Harrah
Kailee Hatfield
Samantha Holbrook
Makenzie Holley
Maverick Hudson
Ryan Jacinto
Cierra James
Makayla Jones
Brittney Justice
Whittney Justice
Hannah Kania
Ashlee Lane
Madison Lilly
Ashley Lingerfelt
William Lively
Noah Lukas
Nelson McLaughlin
Tori Milam
Fayth Mitchell
Elizabeth Morgan
Petra Newkirk
Hilary Nicolau
Hannah Pack
Brooke Presley
Jonathan Pullens
Hannah Ramsey
Edward Reedy
Skylar Richards
Jordan Rutherford
Kyle Saunders
Felicia Seabolt
Adam Selbe
Morgan Shablom
Kelsey Shelton
MacKenzie Siersma
Amy Sizemore
Johnathan Smith
Matthew Smith
Olivia Stear
Curtis Thomas
Adam Thymius
Christian Walkup
Christopher Wallace
Shamil Walton
Tyler Ward
Hannah White
Macy Wilkens
Colton Williams
Natalie Workman
Kristina Worley
Jessica York
Brendan Zackoski
Alexis Zilinski
These students were on the Dean's List from the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences:
John Ackerman
Kelsey Adkins
Sidney Alston
Savanna Bailey
Hunter Belcher
Tyler Bell
Jacey Bertalan
Jacob Bishop
McKinley Blankenship
Madilyn Bodkin
Savannah Bolen
Isaac Boone
Chase Boothe
Isabella Brandon
David Brooks
Tracee Byer
Ted Cancel
Victoria Carson
Danielle Carte
Ashley Childress
Hailey Clark
Ronielle Cole
Cameron Crislip
Sydny Cross
Rachel Daniel
Cameron Davis
Spencer Dean
Steven Deem
Taylor Dickerson
Gabriel Dillon
Karen Dominick
Katelyn Dorsey
Jacob England
Trey Ewing
Alexander Fennell
Felicity Fitzwater
Rachel Ford
Marcos Gicovate
Larisa Griffifth
Emily Gullion
Aliyah Gwinn
Austin Gwinn
Danielle Hansard
Lauren Harrah
Robert Harris
Juvante Hayes
Kelsey Huffman
Connor Hunt
Luis Jaimes
Andreas Jonsson
Gloria Justice
Keondre' King
Matthew King
Carley Knuckles
Jesse Kool
Fayth Laxton
Shania Lester
Clay Lester
Reegan Lively
Parker Maynard
Ashley McGraw
Jonathan Toro Mesa
Kiara Mickey
Ryan Miller
Sidney Moneypenny
Drake Mullins
Brooklyn Ormandy
Konnor Pack
Jodie Pallant
Lucas Rivera Paramio
Elysia Perez
Nathan Peters
Bethany Pittman
Macy Pitzer
Gabrielle Pyles
Brianna Redden
Jacob Reedy
Lane Rhodes
Kobe Rozell
Dylan Sarafin
Ashleigh Sexton
Calyn Sizemore
Christian Sizemore
MacKenzie Sloan
Lisa Smith
Alicia Cervera Sospedra
Jacob Southern
Faizaan Syed
Tess Terry
Grace Tharp
Jacob Thomas
Mikayla Tincher
Edward Tordoff
Isaac Vallance
Carson Watts
Emilee Whitt
Madison Wiley
Jason Wilkerson
Emily Williams
Chloe Willis
Johnathan Withrow
Madison Young
These students were on the President's List from the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences:
Valentina Abondano
Raza Ahmed
Corbin Atkins
Hunter Bays
Trenton Begley
Logan Bland
Peter Blessent
Logan Bower
Zachary Bowling
Elijah Buckland
Antonio Fernandez Castano
Kayla Coffman
Gianna Cole
Megan Cozort
Jacob Cross
Spencer Cutlip
Mykal Daniel
Christiana Dipisa
Katherine Dodd
Brittany Dye
Alejandro Moreno Escribano
Carmen Camino Falcon
Shane Griffith
Brooklynn Griffith
Garrett Hammitt
Justin Huffman
Emma Jarrell
Brayden Jett
Nicole Kester
Caleb Lamb
Ashley Lanham
Rebecca Larochelle
Thomas Loescher
Elizabeth Lowe
Eugenia Marcelli
Logan Marks
James Maynor
Rhyan Mclaughlin
Tanner Myers
Julian Nicholas
Nicolas Null
Gregory Panther
Noah Quesenberry
Philip Rothoff
Karsen Shannon
William Smith
Christopher Smith
Ethan Stack
Andrew Stanley
Averee Torres
Guillermo Usechi
Brianna Wallace
Logan Waugh
Jalen Wayt
Alexis Wood
These students were on the Dean's List from the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences:
Dustin Adkins
Juan Arboleda
Ashtin Bailey
Elle Baker
Isaac Beckett
Ian Bibb
John Bill
David Blankenship
Eric Boothe
Seth Buckland
Hunter Burchfield
Isaiha Casto
John Clay
Kaleb Cole
Jason Constable
Aaron Craig
Candace Crawford
Saliou Diop
Rilley Dube
Maeghan Ellison
Nicolas Eroles Estrada
Allison Facemire
Henrique Lopez Ferreira
Matthew Gainer
Ana Gay Mesa
Matthew Gilley
Christopher Grassi
Aaron Harmon
Wyatt Harmon
Cessa Higginbotham
Griffin Holbert
Ashton Hudson
Noah Hunter
Aiden Jones
Tyler Kibler
Brandon Lester
Mateo Lozano
Jason Lusk
Seth Lusk
Mauro Maminta
Hayden Mathers
Logan McClure
David McMaster
Tyler Meador
Jeremy Meadows
Courtney Miles
MacKenzie Miller
Kylie Ostling
Katie Pennington
Abdelrahman Rabie
Dylan Repass
Timothy Reynolds
Ana Muniz Rocandio
Emily Henry Santamaria
Nicole Self
Benjamin Short
Randall Shrewsbury
Lauran Smith
Forrest Stover
Lukas Summers
John Tabor
Kylie Thomson
Adam Tilley
Simon Ulich
Ethan Vance
Thomas Vecellio
Kendal Vest
Austin Webb
Charles White
Tyler Wilkinson
Jonathan Wood
Gracie Wooten
Andrew Wright
Cheyenne Young