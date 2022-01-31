West Virginia University Institute of Technology has released its Fall 2021 Dean’s and President’s lists.

A total of 314 students earned honors during the fall semester.

In all, 179 students were named to the Dean’s List, having earned a 3.5 GPA or higher. The University’s President’s List included 135 students who earned a 4.0 GPA.

Students majoring in nursing or pre-nursing are listed under the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences lists.

These students were on the President's List from the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences:

Kirk Adams

Jacob Allen

Austin Angel

Jonathan Anguiano

Colby Atkins

Anna Baker

Brittan Barley

Matthew Blankenship

Katherine Bo

lEmily Bollinger

Carla Boone

Betty Brooks

Tanner Buchanan

Jacob Clock

Chloe Cook

Tristan Coots

Grant Davis

Amelia Dorman

Ezra Drumheller

Sabra Feather

Leonor Pereira Ferreira

Amber Fleshman

Aickele Ddana Francisco

Raeana Green

Abigail Gregory

Katherine Haga

Emily Harrah

Kailee Hatfield

Samantha Holbrook

Makenzie Holley

Maverick Hudson

Ryan Jacinto

Cierra James

Makayla Jones

Brittney Justice

Whittney Justice

Hannah Kania

Ashlee Lane

Madison Lilly

Ashley Lingerfelt

William Lively

Noah Lukas

Nelson McLaughlin

Tori Milam

Fayth Mitchell

Elizabeth Morgan

Petra Newkirk

Hilary Nicolau

Hannah Pack

Brooke Presley

Jonathan Pullens

Hannah Ramsey

Edward Reedy

Skylar Richards

Jordan Rutherford

Kyle Saunders

Felicia Seabolt

Adam Selbe

Morgan Shablom

Kelsey Shelton

MacKenzie Siersma

Amy Sizemore

Johnathan Smith

Matthew Smith

Olivia Stear

Curtis Thomas

Adam Thymius

Christian Walkup

Christopher Wallace

Shamil Walton

Tyler Ward

Hannah White

Macy Wilkens

Colton Williams

Natalie Workman

Kristina Worley

Jessica York

Brendan Zackoski

Alexis Zilinski

These students were on the Dean's List from the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences:

John Ackerman

Kelsey Adkins

Sidney Alston

Savanna Bailey

Hunter Belcher

Tyler Bell

Jacey Bertalan

Jacob Bishop

McKinley Blankenship

Madilyn Bodkin

Savannah Bolen

Isaac Boone

Chase Boothe

Isabella Brandon

David Brooks

Tracee Byer

Ted Cancel

Victoria Carson

Danielle Carte

Ashley Childress

Hailey Clark

Ronielle Cole

Cameron Crislip

Sydny Cross

Rachel Daniel

Cameron Davis

Spencer Dean

Steven Deem

Taylor Dickerson

Gabriel Dillon

Karen Dominick

Katelyn Dorsey

Jacob England

Trey Ewing

Alexander Fennell

Felicity Fitzwater

Rachel Ford

Marcos Gicovate

Larisa Griffifth

Emily Gullion

Aliyah Gwinn

Austin Gwinn

Danielle Hansard

Lauren Harrah

Robert Harris

Juvante Hayes

Kelsey Huffman

Connor Hunt

Luis Jaimes

Andreas Jonsson

Gloria Justice

Keondre' King

Matthew King

Carley Knuckles

Jesse Kool

Fayth Laxton

Shania Lester

Clay Lester

Reegan Lively

Parker Maynard

Ashley McGraw

Jonathan Toro Mesa

Kiara Mickey

Ryan Miller

Sidney Moneypenny

Drake Mullins

Brooklyn Ormandy

Konnor Pack

Jodie Pallant

Lucas Rivera Paramio

Elysia Perez

Nathan Peters

Bethany Pittman

Macy Pitzer

Gabrielle Pyles

Brianna Redden

Jacob Reedy

Lane Rhodes

Kobe Rozell

Dylan Sarafin

Ashleigh Sexton

Calyn Sizemore

Christian Sizemore

MacKenzie Sloan

Lisa Smith

Alicia Cervera Sospedra

Jacob Southern

Faizaan Syed

Tess Terry

Grace Tharp

Jacob Thomas

Mikayla Tincher

Edward Tordoff

Isaac Vallance

Carson Watts

Emilee Whitt

Madison Wiley

Jason Wilkerson

Emily Williams

Chloe Willis

Johnathan Withrow

Madison Young

These students were on the President's List from the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences:

Valentina Abondano

Raza Ahmed

Corbin Atkins

Hunter Bays

Trenton Begley

Logan Bland

Peter Blessent

Logan Bower

Zachary Bowling

Elijah Buckland

Antonio Fernandez Castano

Kayla Coffman

Gianna Cole

Megan Cozort

Jacob Cross

Spencer Cutlip

Mykal Daniel

Christiana Dipisa

Katherine Dodd

Brittany Dye

Alejandro Moreno Escribano

Carmen Camino Falcon

Shane Griffith

Brooklynn Griffith

Garrett Hammitt

Justin Huffman

Emma Jarrell

Brayden Jett

Nicole Kester

Caleb Lamb

Ashley Lanham

Rebecca Larochelle

Thomas Loescher

Elizabeth Lowe

Eugenia Marcelli

Logan Marks

James Maynor

Rhyan Mclaughlin

Tanner Myers

Julian Nicholas

Nicolas Null

Gregory Panther

Noah Quesenberry

Philip Rothoff

Karsen Shannon

William Smith

Christopher Smith

Ethan Stack

Andrew Stanley

Averee Torres

Guillermo Usechi

Brianna Wallace

Logan Waugh

Jalen Wayt

Alexis Wood

These students were on the Dean's List from the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences:

Dustin Adkins

Juan Arboleda

Ashtin Bailey

Elle Baker

Isaac Beckett

Ian Bibb

John Bill

David Blankenship

Eric Boothe

Seth Buckland

Hunter Burchfield

Isaiha Casto

John Clay

Kaleb Cole

Jason Constable

Aaron Craig

Candace Crawford

Saliou Diop

Rilley Dube

Maeghan Ellison

Nicolas Eroles Estrada

Allison Facemire

Henrique Lopez Ferreira

Matthew Gainer

Ana Gay Mesa

Matthew Gilley

Christopher Grassi

Aaron Harmon

Wyatt Harmon

Cessa Higginbotham

Griffin Holbert

Ashton Hudson

Noah Hunter

Aiden Jones

Tyler Kibler

Brandon Lester

Mateo Lozano

Jason Lusk

Seth Lusk

Mauro Maminta

Hayden Mathers

Logan McClure

David McMaster

Tyler Meador

Jeremy Meadows

Courtney Miles

MacKenzie Miller

Kylie Ostling

Katie Pennington

Abdelrahman Rabie

Dylan Repass

Timothy Reynolds

Ana Muniz Rocandio

Emily Henry Santamaria

Nicole Self

Benjamin Short

Randall Shrewsbury

Lauran Smith

Forrest Stover

Lukas Summers

John Tabor

Kylie Thomson

Adam Tilley

Simon Ulich

Ethan Vance

Thomas Vecellio

Kendal Vest

Austin Webb

Charles White

Tyler Wilkinson

Jonathan Wood

Gracie Wooten

Andrew Wright

Cheyenne Young

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video