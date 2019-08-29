In honor of College Colors Day Friday, WVU Tech is inviting the community to don their favorite gold and blue gear and join the University for free, family-friendly activities.
The celebration will be hosted at WVU Tech’s 410 Neville St. location in Beckley from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in conjunction with the City of Beckley’s Friday in the Park event.
The celebration will include giveaways, a photo booth, a meet-and-greet with WVU Tech coaches and more.
Jordan Nelson