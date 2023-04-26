The WVU Tech College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences showcased visual art and culinary creations. A display of Life Sciences Building color art created by the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 art classes was judged by community members.
Pastry samples were provided and served by culinary students, with other refreshments. Visual art of the Life Science was also displayed. The competition began in 2018 developed from an out-of-class assignment. It’s the culmination of what every student learns in a semester.
Adjunct instructor Brent Woodard said, "When the competition began in 2018, students were originally asked to draw Carter Hall, an iconic landmark on campus that was built in 1918. This year and moving forward, the competition will focus on a different WVU Tech building or landmark structure, with the Life Science Building being the 2022-23 selection."
First place was awarded to Guillermo Usechi; second place, Ryland Luikart; and honorable mention Giulia Colombo. Other finalists were Elle Baker, Carmen Camino, Ana Gay Mesa, Nathan Morton, Jeremy Siders and Elly Withrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.