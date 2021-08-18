More than 200 WVU Tech students kick off a new semester by working on various projects at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
Days of Service are a part of the new student experience at WVU Tech. This program allows WVU Tech students to be involved with the community in exciting and fulfilling ways.
“This is a tradition, to give back to our community. Students have been able to continue this, even through the pandemic, in really creative ways," said Laura Lucas, WVU Tech Coordinator of Service and Outreach. "We’re so excited for people to get together, give back and get to know each other at the Tuesday’s event. It humbles you and it connects you to the community. Tech is a great family, but we’re also a great neighbor.”