Betty Zane Waldron Clendenin, 95, of Oak Hill, WV, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Oak Hill Place in Oak Hill, WV. Born May 19, 1924 at Berwind, WV, she was the daughter of the late Jess Edward and Ida M. Bragg Waldron. Betty attended Mountain View Church of God at Hilltop for 40 year…