Approximately 75 people attended WVU Tech's College Colors Day Friday in conjunction with the City of Beckley's weekly Friday in the Park event.
The community was decked out in gold and blue to support the university, and celebrated the kickoff of the athletic season with giveaways, a photo booth, meet-and-greets with several of WVU Tech's athletic coaches, and more.
Jen Wood-Cunningham, Director of University Relations at WVU Tech, said Friday's support of the school from the community was overwhelming.
“WVU Tech has such great support from the community. We wanted to have a celebration to show our appreciation and to kick off the 2019-2020 athletic season," Wood-Cunningham said. "We got together today to give out pepperoni rolls and some officially licensed products — buttons, pennants and magnets — to show our thanks.
"We had such a great time and look forward to a great year ahead!"
Beckley's "Piano Man," David Runion played some funky tunes under the gazebo at Jim Word Memorial Park to help celebrate, and get people in the fall, football-spirit mood. Runion was the closer for this year's Friday in the Park series, which will begin again in May 2020.
College Colors Day is celebrated annually to showcase the traditions and spirit that embody the college experience — participants wear their college team's colors and apparel. College Colors Day is always the Friday before Labor Day.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH