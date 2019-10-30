WVU Tech’s adventure recreation management academic program has been nominated for the Best Educational Outdoor Recreation Program in the 2020 Best of the Blue Ridge for Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine, and they’re looking for votes from the community.
Blue Ridge Outdoors is a national outdoor magazine, and WVU Tech is seeking help from the community for support in spreading the word of online voting, which is available at. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CVN2S2S.
The full listing of all categories is available at https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/best-blue-ridge-2020/, and WVU Tech is listed in the business category under “Educational Outdoor Rec Program.”
More information about the WVU Tech adventure recreation management program is available at admissions.wvutech.edu/academics/majors/adventure-recreation-management.
— Jordan Nelson